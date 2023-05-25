Thursday, 25 May 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd SCIB Posts Revenue of RM32.4 Million for 3Q Company narrows LBT significantly over nine-month period

KUCHING, MALAYSIA, May 25, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) today announced that the Group recorded a revenue of RM32.4 million for the third quarter ended 31 March 2023 (3Q FY2023) compared with a revenue of RM37.5 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

En. Rosland Bin Othman, Group Managing Director of Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad

For the quarter under review, the Company registered a profit before tax (PBT) of RM0.2 million compared with a loss before tax (LBT) of RM2.0 million in the corresponding quarter 3Q FY2022. For the nine-month period ended 31 March 2023 (9M FY2023), SCIB recorded RM98.7 million in revenue compared with RM102.2 million in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. For 9M FY2023, the Group's LBT narrowed to RM3.5 million compared with LBT of RM6.0 million in 9M FY2022.



On a segmental basis, the manufacturing division, which produces precast concrete and Industrialised Building System (IBS) building materials, recorded revenue of RM23.2 million in 3Q FY2023 compared with RM22.1 million in 3Q FY2022 and PBT of RM2.7 million compared with RM0.7 million. In 9M FY2023, the manufacturing segment recorded a cumulative revenue of RM68.9 million, as compared to RM64.9 million in 9M FY2022 and PBT RM4.8 million compared with RM0.97 million.



The engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) division recorded a revenue of RM9.2 million in 3Q FY2023 compared with RM15.1 million in 3Q FY2022 and PBT of RM0.009 million compared with LBT of RM0.66 million. The EPCC segment registered a cumulative revenue of RM29.4 million in 9M FY2023 compared with RM36.6 million with a cumulative LBT of RM1.44 million compared with LBT of RM1.74 million.



Group Managing Director of SCIB, Encik Rosland bin Othman ("En. Rosland"), said, "The contribution to revenue in the quarter was mainly driven by the increase in sales of foundation piles while the improvement in PBT was mainly due to margins from the sales of precast concrete products. We have also seen an improvement over the nine-month period as our LBT has narrowed significantly."



"The Company will continue to leverage on its EPCC expertise to actively pursue leads for small-to-mid-sized construction projects across Malaysia where it has a niche and supported by our manufacturing division's ability to supply precast and IBS building materials together with building technology."



As at the end of 3Q FY2023, the SCIB's order book stood at a cumulative contract value of RM495.3 million.



In a separate announcement, the Company has appointed Ms. Toh Beng Suan as an independent non-executive director today. As a lawyer with over 20 years of experience, she has advised on the development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of some of the largest and most complex infrastructure projects in Malaysia and in the Asian and Middle East regions, as well as construction law and various forms of construction and engineering contracts.



"SCIB is cognisant of the need to be inclusive and will deeply benefit from having Ms. Toh on board, where she is a representative of how capable women can play more important and growing roles in decision-making within the Company," said En. Rosland.



