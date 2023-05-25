Friday, 26 May 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited Autonomous Mobile Robots by Synergy Dynamics (HK) Ltd Triumph in Warehouse Trials Across China Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, a leading autonomous mobile robot company, has successfully completed testing of its robots in multiple warehouses across China. The robots have demonstrated their ability to move efficiently and transport materials, significantly improving productivity and reducing labor costs.

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The successful testing period conducted by Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is a significant achievement for the company, demonstrating its ability to develop and deploy advanced autonomous mobile robots that can revolutionize the logistics industry. The testing, which involved various warehouses and applications, showcased the robots' adaptability and versatility, indicating their potential to solve other logistical challenges companies face.



Quan Lan, CEO of Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, expressed his satisfaction with the testing results, saying, "We are thrilled with the results of our testing. Our autonomous mobile robots have shown that they are capable of revolutionizing the way warehouses operate. By reducing labor costs and increasing efficiency, our robots will help companies save money and increase their competitiveness."



The robots' ability to navigate complex environments, avoid obstacles and communicate with each other to optimize their movements was a critical factor in the testing's success. The robots can use advanced algorithms and sensors to detect their surroundings and adjust their movements accordingly. This feature is essential in warehouses, where there are multiple obstacles, such as racks, boxes, and people, that the robots need to navigate to transport materials from one location to another.



The robots' efficiency and productivity have also been tested and shown to improve warehouse efficiency by up to 50%. By automating manual tasks and optimizing the movement of materials, the robots can reduce labor costs and improve productivity, ultimately leading to higher profits for companies.



Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited plans to release a full fleet of robots by 2024, indicating the company's confidence in the technology's potential to disrupt the logistics industry positively. The company's focus on developing robots designed for different applications also indicates its commitment to solving specific logistical challenges faced by different companies.



Stephen Lei, Chief Technology Officer at Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited, emphasized the company's goal of providing customers with cutting-edge solutions. He said, "Our goal is to provide companies with the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace. Our robots are innovative and intelligent, and we are excited to bring them to market."



The interest shown by major companies in China and other countries highlights the potential market for Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited robotic solutions. With the increasing demand for advanced logistics technologies, Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is well-positioned to capture significant market share with its innovative automated solutions.



About Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited



Founded in 2013, Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited is a robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) company creating robots to tackle real-world problems. Headquartered in Shenzhen, our mission is to use the power of AI robotics to improve warehouse procedures and the lives of human workers.



Contact Information:

Marcus Lee

Director of Investor Relations

marcus.lee@automatedsynergy.com

+852 370 276 50





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Synergy Dynamics (HK) Limited

Sectors: Engineering, Automation [IoT], Manufacturing

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

