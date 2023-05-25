Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, May 26, 2023
Friday, 26 May 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Global Schools Holdings
Singapore-Based Global Schools Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Vikaasa Schools

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF) has announced a strategic partnership with India's Vikaasa schools - a pioneer in ICSE schools in Tamil Nadu state, which currently owns and operates five reputed ICSE schools in Madurai.

Vikaasa School

The partnership between GSF's personalised and adaptive learning programmes and the 50-year-strong legacy of Vikaasa schools promises to open new avenues of expansion for students in the new-age education driven by data analytics and artificial intelligence.

Vikaasa schools offers education in international curricula like Cambridge IGCSE & ICSE. Their meritorious legacy of academic excellence has run through generations, with many alumni going on to have illustrious careers in high positions in different fields like finance, banking, etc. One alumnus, Mr. Anand Selvakesari, was recently appointed the Chief Operating Officer of Citigroup Inc.

Global Schools Foundation is reputed for offering a range of international opportunities to its students and teachers through collaborations and exchange programmes and University Connect programmes that provide good higher learning opportunities to all. Their students have received offers from Ivy League universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, Harvard and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), among many other leading universities.

GSF's extensive network of international teachers will also be available to Vikaasa teachers, who can expand their skills through collaboration and polish their competencies through professional development courses. In addition, GSF University - the skills and development arm of GSF - will also offer courses to staff to help train them in skills and develop their subject-matter expertise.

"We believe that this GSF partnership will further bolster our existing programmes of student exchange, great academic results, and university counselling to nurture students into global leaders," said Vikaasa's founder, Mr. Biju Sudhakaran. "l am excited to see the positive impact it will have on our student community."

Welcoming the partnership, GSF India Country Director Mr. Ashish Tibdewal said, "We are pleased to be strategically partnering with Vikaasa. The school's rich legacy and incredible commitment to values-based education have produced thousands of success stories at national and international levels. We believe GSF's innovation capabilities will help us accelerate these successes to touch newer heights."

With these partnerships, GSF India now operates 16 top international schools across six cities in India to date.

About GSF

GSF, a Singapore-based not-for-profit foundation, has a network of 35 campuses across 11 countries and educates 32,000 students from 70 nationalities. It is a recipient of more than 450 international awards. Its schools provide multiple international curricula, including International Baccalaureate, Cambridge IGCSE, British National Curricula, American common core and IPC.

GSF schools rank high in the list of schools performing well in IB programmes, with over 100 students scoring World Topper (45/45) and Near Perfect Scores (44/45) in the IB Diploma exams. Over 800 of its Cambridge students have scored A and A* in all subjects to date, and 84% of its cohort scored A or A* in all subjects.

Contact Information
Rupali Karekar
Dy Divisional Manager
rupali.karekar@myglobalschool.org
+6598734320


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Global Schools Holdings
Sectors: Education
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
'Fujitsu Technology and Service Vision 2023': sustainability and business converge to solve society's challenges  
Friday, May 26, 2023 9:12:00 AM
Bunzz Celebrates 10K User Milestone and Establishes Itself as a Leading Smart Contract Hub for DApp Development  
May 26, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Singapore-Based Global Schools Foundation Announces Strategic Partnership With Vikaasa Schools  
May 26, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
Autonomous Mobile Robots by Synergy Dynamics (HK) Ltd Triumph in Warehouse Trials Across China  
May 26, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
New Hope Service celebrating its 2nd listing anniversary  
May 25, 2023 23:37 HKT/SGT
Sibedge Sponsors the 11th Global eCollaboration Competition (GeCCo) for Project Managers  
May 25, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Hektar REIT's Portfolio Maintains a Trend of Improvement  
May 25, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
SCIB Posts Revenue of RM32.4 Million for 3Q  
May 25, 2023 22:00 HKT/SGT
Codify Self-Care for Advancement of Universal Health Coverage, Says United for Self-Care Coalition at WHA76  
May 25, 2023 21:10 HKT/SGT
Eisai's Initiatives for Developing New Medicines for Neglected Tropical Diseases and Malaria and Commitment for Funding to the 3rd Phase of Global Health Innovative Technology Fund Activities  
Thursday, May 25, 2023 8:02:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2023
23  -  27   May
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Bangkok, Thailand
PowerUP Asia 2023
24  -  26   May
Virtual
Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets
30   May
Virtual
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Strategic Human Resource Management
13   June
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
World Blockchain Summit
13  -  14   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
15  -  16   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       