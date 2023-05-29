Monday, 29 May 2023, 10:24 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Definitively Agree to Integrate Their Power-generator Systems Businesses

TOKYO, May 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (TOKYO: 7011) announced today that they have reached a definitive agreement to integrate their power-generator systems businesses under a joint venture. As previously announced, the two firms agreed in principle last December 26 on a plan to transfer their respective businesses focused on power-generator systems to a proposed joint-venture company, which Mitsubishi Electric and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will both be the shareholder, effective April 1, 2024.



Today, the two companies have signed definitive agreements specifying the terms and conditions of integrating their power-generator systems businesses, the details of which are outlined below. Prior to the establishment of the joint-venture company, a preparatory company will be established in due course, after which the remaining details will be finalized by the three parties by around the end of December 2023.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

