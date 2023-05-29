Monday, 29 May 2023, 11:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Crosstec Group Holdings Limited CROSSTEC Group (3893.HK) Changes for Strong Capability

HONG KONG, May 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 3893) has updated various recent changes, including its shareholding structure, the composition of Board committees, management team, and main office location. This is anticipated the changes benefit the further development of the Company.





At present, the retail shareholders in the market occupy the largest part of the shareholding holdings of the Company. According to information from the Disclosure of Interests on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, CGH (BVI) Limited owned by ex-Chairman and his wife has been no longer the major shareholder of CROSSTEC Group since early March this year due to shares sold in the market. The changes to the shareholding structure enable us to create value for more shareholders.



Since the new appointments of the Chairman of the Board Mr. Hu Xiongjie last December and the new Chief Executive Officer Mr. Lam Wing Hung this March, the Group has reorganised its Board structure and management team. With good leadership by Mr. Hu, Group Chairman and Mr. Lam, Chief Executive Officer, Finance Director and Joint Company Secretary, the Group is driving growth gradually. The members of the Board of Directors have also been expanded to two Executive Directors, one Non- Executive Director and four Independent Non- Executive Directors.



In April this year, the Company moved its headquarters and principal place of business in Hong Kong to a new location in North Point. This move can make cost efficiency in addition to providing staff a more spacious and more comfortable working environment. It shows that the Management cares about staff and values their sense of belongings in the office. We look forward to working together with our staff to create business success.



About CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited

CROSSTEC Group Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the provision of bespoke and total interior design solutions to the retail stores and property facilities of global luxury brands, which covers a wide range of services including millwork and furniture provision, facade development and fabrication, interior solutions, design, maintenance and project consultancy. The Group has been conducting its business since 1999 and has been developing its business to China, US, Europe, Middle East and other Asian countries. Please visit www.crosstec.com.hk for details.







