Source: HKTDC Chic Hong Kong boosts Hong Kong-Shenzhen economic dynamics Attracted 200,000 consumers to help Hong Kong brands expand

HONG KONG, May 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Chic Hong Kong, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, concluded successfully yesterday. The HKTDC brought together nearly 80 exhibitors showcasing over 130 brands at the three-day shopping festival in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA).



A flagship event of Guangdong-Hong Kong Cooperation Week, Chic Hong Kong enabled Hong Kong brands to reach a wider consumer base and provided them a stepping stone to the mainland market. The shopping festival brought together nearly 80 exhibitors, of which 40% are new to the mainland market. The 3-day event attracted 200,000 visitors, facilitating trade between and boosting consumption in Shenzhen and Hong Kong.



Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "The success of Chic Hong Kong creates opportunities for Hong Kong brands to tap into the mainland market. It also underlines Hong Kong's commitment to deepen cooperation with the mainland and drive high-quality development in the GBA."



The shopping festival comprised three themed exhibition areas: Chic Living, Chic Style and Chic Taste, highlighting a diversity of trendy products from Hong Kong.



One of the exhibitors Mr Angus Au, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer of Allklear said, "Chic Hong Kong is our first attempt to explore the Mainland China market after the resumption of normal travel between Hong Kong and the mainland. The event gave us a better understanding of the huge potential of healthy foods in the mainland market and consumer preferences in the Greater Bay Area."



Another exhibitor Ms Li, a representative from Telford said, "We brought over 30 cases of tea, which sold out on the first night, with some customers immediately placing orders online. Thanks to strong social media promotion, joining this event was very effective in raising our brand awareness and helping us test the market response to our new products."



In addition to products, Chic Hong Kong also featured over 100 activities, such as Hong Kong artist Gigi Yim's live performance, the grand finals of the GBA 9+2 street dance competition, a demonstration of KamCha Hong Kong Style Milk Tea brewing, a cappella performances, magic shows and more. Moreover, social media influencers from Guangdong and Hong Kong, including renowned Hong Kong vegetarian expert Mr Elvis Chan and ketogenic diet expert Ms Hayden Leung demonstrated how to prepare healthy delicacies for festival visitors.



The HKTDC will continue launching a series of promotional campaigns in the GBA. The Support Scheme for Pursuing Development in the Mainland will also organise business tours and provide training for companies. Furthermore, the HKTDC's GoGBA one-stop platform, GBA Centre and GoGBA business support centres provide year-round consultation, information and business matching services for Hong Kong and overseas businesses and help Hong Kong businesses seek opportunities in the GBA and expand via the Hong Kong platform. The HKTDC will continue to bring exhibitors from the GBA to Hong Kong to seize business opportunities.



The HKTDC Transformation Sandbox (T-box), Digital Academy and E-tailing Academy will continue to provide comprehensive business support and training for SMEs, to help them upgrade and transform and capture opportunities in the GBA.



