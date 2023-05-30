

TOKYO, May 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), which develops the manufacturing business of TANAKA Precious Metals, is pleased to announce that it will exhibit at "Medtec China 2023" medical device design and manufacturing exhibition to be held in Suzhou, China on June 1 (Thursday) to June 3 (Saturday), 2023. Booth at "Medtec China" in 2020 The main exhibited products will include x-ray visible markers, platinum (Pt) alloy wire, electrode tips, and laser-cut parts. The trend in medical settings in recent years has been for low damage (minimally invasive or non-invasive) surgery and medical treatments that impose little physical burden on patients. Precious metals are resistant to acids and alkalis, as well as oxidation. TANAKA Precious Metals is contributing to the development of the medical and healthcare industry technology by utilizing its precious metal technology cultivated over many years. Medtec China 2023 Exhibition Outline - Exhibition Title: Medtec China 2023

- Dates: June 1 (Thurs.)–June 3 (Sat.), 2023, 9:00–17:00 *Suzhou, China local time

- Venue: B1–E1 of Suzhou International Expo Centre (Suzhou, China)

- Official Site: https://en.medtecchina.com/ *Only English and simplified Chinese sites are available

- Exhibitor: TANAKA Kikinzoku International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (A TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. overseas office）

- Booth Number: C1-R208

- Main Exhibited Products: X-ray visible markers, Pt alloy wire, Electrode tips, and Laser-cut parts, etc. Product Name Product Photo Outline X-ray visible markers Intravascular treatment using catheters requires visibility under fluoroscopy. TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo manufactures markers using Pt and Pt-Ir precious metals that are highly radiopaque. Pt alloy wire The Company manufactures wire using Pt, Pt-Ir, Pt-Ni, and Pt-W for guidewire and embolic coils. Compositions other than the above wire can also be considered upon request. Electrode tips The Company manufactures electrodes for the tip components of EP and ablation catheters for arrhythmia treatment. Microfabrication, such as drilling required for irrigation systems, is also available. Laser-cut parts Femtosecond laser machines enable processing with ultra-short pulse widths. As a result, the thermal effect on the material is extremely small and burrs do not occur. Various types of processing are available, such as tube cutting, drilling, notching, spiral, and thin film processing. *These are offered as precious metal materials for industrial use. TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. Headquarters: 22F, Tokyo Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Koichiro Tanaka, Representative Director & CEO

Founded: 1885

Incorporated: 1918

Capital: 500 million yen

Employees: 2,429 (including overseas subsidiaries) (March 31, 2022)

Sales: 389,646,820,000 yen* (FY2021)

Main businesses: Manufacture, sales, import and export of precious metals (platinum, gold, silver, and others) and various types of industrial precious metals products.

* Due to the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition from FY2021, the net amount is given for the net sales of some transactions. About TANAKA Precious Metals Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,225 employees, the Group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, were 787.7 billion yen.*

*From the current consolidated fiscal year, the amounts of sales for some transactions are indicated as net values due to the application of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition. Global industrial business website

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/ Product inquiries

TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-on-industrial-products/ Press inquiries

TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd.

https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/ This press release in PDF: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20230530_EN.pdf





