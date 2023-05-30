Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 13:32 HKT/SGT
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Shanghai MHI Engine Celebrates 10th Anniversary
- Since JV foundation in 2013, SME has manufactured 500-1,800kＷ industrial diesel engines
- Reached 2,000-unit sales owing to SNAT's supplier network and MHIET's engineering know-how

TOKYO, May 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Shanghai MHI Engine Co., Ltd. (SME), a joint venture of Shanghai New Power Automotive Technology Company Ltd. (SNAT) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engine & Turbocharger, Ltd. (MHIET), celebrated its 10th anniversary and held a ceremony on May 19. Top management of both SNAT and MHIET attended the ceremony which took place in Shanghai.

Ceremony in Shanghai


SME was founded in 2013 as a joint venture of MHIET and SNAT, a group company of China's major car manufacturer, SAIC Motor Corporation Limited. Under the license agreement with MHIET, SME manufactures industrial diesel engines ranging between 500 and 1,800kW for emergency generator sets and others. With SNAT's strong supplier network and MHIET's engineering know-how, SME increased sales by taking in the strong demand in Chinese generator set market and reached cumulative sales of 2,000 units in 2022. It marked the highest annual sales in the same year.

During the ceremony, SME has showed the deepest gratitude to all the parties who have provided support. MHIET will help SME grow its business further to expand the share of the engines in Chinese market.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Sectors: Engineering
