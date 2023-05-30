Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 17:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CleverTap CleverTap launches local deployment of its SaaS platform in UAE This data center will help customers strengthen compliance with local data privacy and security standards

Mountain View, Calif., UAE, May 30, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CleverTap, the leading global B2B SaaS platform for customer engagement and retention, has made its platform available within the UAE through data centers hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN). It will help CleverTap's customers in the UAE strengthen compliance in accordance with amendments to the DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) Data Protection Law and the updated Data Protection Regulations enacted on May 21, 2020, and effective since July 1, 2020. These regulations are aimed at further enhancing the protection of all personal data belonging to UAE citizens and is applicable to any entity processing and storing data.



"As a company committed towards maintaining the highest global standards of data privacy and security, we have deployed our platform locally in the UAE with the help of AWS." said Anand Jain, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, CleverTap. "Providing our services through local data centers will ensure our customers in UAE seamlessly comply with their respective data residency requirements. This is yet another example of our commitment to delivering not just business value and growth to our customers, but also ensuring that their data is safe and compliant at all times." he added.



About CleverTap



CleverTap is the all-in-one customer engagement platform that helps brands personalize and optimize all consumer touch points to improve user engagement, retention, and lifetime value. It's the only solution built to address the needs of retention and growth teams, with audience analytics, deep-segmentation, multi-channel engagement, product recommendations, and automation in one unified product.



The platform is powered by TesseractDB(TM) - the world's first purpose-built database for customer engagement, offering both speed and economies of scale. CleverTap is trusted by 2000 customers, including Electronic Arts, TiltingPoint, Gamebasics, Big Fish, MobilityWare, TED, English Premier League, TD Bank, Carousell, AirAsia, Papa John's, and Tesco.



Backed by leading investors such as Sequoia India, Tiger Global, Accel, and CDPQ the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with presence in San Francisco, New York, Sao Paulo, Bogota, London, Amsterdam, Sofia, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Jakarta. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.



Forward-Looking Statements



Some of the statements in this press release may represent CleverTap's belief in connection with future events and may be forward-looking statements, or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. CleverTap cautions that such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties that could result in the actual outcome being absolutely different from the results anticipated by the statements mentioned in the press release.



Factors such as the development of general economic conditions affecting our business, future market conditions, our ability to maintain cost advantages, uncertainty with respect to earnings, corporate actions, client concentration, reduced demand, liability or damages in our service contracts, unusual catastrophic loss events, war, political instability, changes in government policies or laws, legal restrictions impacting our business, impact of pandemic, epidemic, any natural calamity and other factors that are naturally beyond our control, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different, from those anticipated by such statements. CleverTap does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated or revised status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will CleverTap and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction.



For more information:



SONY SHETTY

Director, Public Relations, CleverTap

+91 9820900036

sony@clevertap.com



VISHAAL MUDHOLKAR

Consultant

Archetype

+91 9724309069

vishaal.mudholkar@archetype.co





