TOKYO, May 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2023 are summarized below.



1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in April 2023 increased 141.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Domestic production of key models in April 2023]

CX-5:33,557 units

(up 123.3% year on year)

MAZDA3:10,010 units

(up 212.5%)

CX-90:6,339 units



2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in April 2023 increased 84.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.



[Overseas production of key models in April 2023]

CX-30:8,925 units

(up 77.6% year on year)

MAZDA3:6,131 units

(up 74.9%)

CX-50:4,030 units

(up 107.9%)



II. Domestic Sales



Mazda's domestic sales volume in April 2023 increased 88.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.



Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 1.6 points).



[Domestic sales of key models in April 2023]

CX-5:2,743 units

(up 75.6% year on year)

CX-60:2,096 units

MAZDA2:1,726 units

(up 53.4%)



III. Exports



Mazda's export volume in April 2023 increased 100.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.



[Exports of key models in April 2023]

CX-5:30,567 units

(up 74.6% year on year)

MAZDA3:8,227 units

(up 145.7%)

CX-90:6,816 units



IV. Global Sales



Mazda's global sales volume in April 2023 increased 6.2.% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, Europe, and the U.S.



[Global sales of key models in April 2023]

CX-5:27,954 units

(down 14.2% year on year)

CX-30:14,708 units

(up 2.6%)

MAZDA3:11,800 units

(down 12.7%)



For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202305/230530a.html.



* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).

* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.

* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.





