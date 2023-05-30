Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 19:02 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: mazda
Mazda Production and Sales Results for April 2023

TOKYO, May 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2023 are summarized below.


1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in April 2023 increased 141.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:33,557 units
(up 123.3% year on year)
MAZDA3:10,010 units
(up 212.5%)
CX-90:6,339 units

2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in April 2023 increased 84.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in April 2023]
CX-30:8,925 units
(up 77.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,131 units
(up 74.9%)
CX-50:4,030 units
(up 107.9%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in April 2023 increased 88.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 1.6 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:2,743 units
(up 75.6% year on year)
CX-60:2,096 units
MAZDA2:1,726 units
(up 53.4%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in April 2023 increased 100.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.

[Exports of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:30,567 units
(up 74.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:8,227 units
(up 145.7%)
CX-90:6,816 units

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in April 2023 increased 6.2.% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, Europe, and the U.S.

[Global sales of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:27,954 units
(down 14.2% year on year)
CX-30:14,708 units
(up 2.6%)
MAZDA3:11,800 units
(down 12.7%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202305/230530a.html.

* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
mazda Links

http://www.mazda.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/mazdaofficialweb

https://jp.linkedin.com/company/mazda-motor-corporation

mazda
May 25, 2023 09:43 HKT/SGT
Mazda 787B to Demonstrate at 24 Hours of Le Mans Centenary Anniversary
Apr 26, 2023 10:46 HKT/SGT
Mazda: Exhibits Finalized for Pride of Hiroshima Exhibition
Apr 14, 2023 10:54 HKT/SGT
Establishment of a "Council for utilizing Namikata Terminal as a Hub for introducing Fuel Ammonia"
Mar 30, 2023 16:42 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for February 2023
Mar 29, 2023 10:44 HKT/SGT
Mazda Joins Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels
Mar 27, 2023 13:52 HKT/SGT
Mazda: Conclusion of offsite corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) on solar power generation
Feb 28, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2023
Feb 1, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
Premiere of New Mazda CX-90 Crossover SUV
Jan 31, 2023 10:08 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for December 2022 and for January through December 2022
Jan 16, 2023 08:11 HKT/SGT
Mazda reveals Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV in Europe
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       