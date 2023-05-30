|
|Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 19:02 HKT/SGT
|
Source: mazda
|
TOKYO, May 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for April 2023 are summarized below.
1. Domestic Production
Mazda's domestic production volume in April 2023 increased 141.3% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Domestic production of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:33,557 units
(up 123.3% year on year)
MAZDA3:10,010 units
(up 212.5%)
CX-90:6,339 units
2. Overseas Production
Mazda's overseas production volume in April 2023 increased 84.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.
[Overseas production of key models in April 2023]
CX-30:8,925 units
(up 77.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,131 units
(up 74.9%)
CX-50:4,030 units
(up 107.9%)
II. Domestic Sales
Mazda's domestic sales volume in April 2023 increased 88.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.
Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.3% (up 2.2 points year on year), with a 2.2% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.2% total market share (up 1.6 points).
[Domestic sales of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:2,743 units
(up 75.6% year on year)
CX-60:2,096 units
MAZDA2:1,726 units
(up 53.4%)
III. Exports
Mazda's export volume in April 2023 increased 100.4% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe, Oceania and other regions.
[Exports of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:30,567 units
(up 74.6% year on year)
MAZDA3:8,227 units
(up 145.7%)
CX-90:6,816 units
IV. Global Sales
Mazda's global sales volume in April 2023 increased 6.2.% year on year due to increased sales in Japan, Europe, and the U.S.
[Global sales of key models in April 2023]
CX-5:27,954 units
(down 14.2% year on year)
CX-30:14,708 units
(up 2.6%)
MAZDA3:11,800 units
(down 12.7%)
For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202305/230530a.html.
* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).
* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.
* All information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.
Topic: Press release summary
Source: mazda
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
|
|