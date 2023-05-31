Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:56 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, and NMKV mark production of 50,000th fully electric minivehicle

YOKOHAMA & TOKYO, Japan, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Mitsubishi Motors), and NMKV Co., Ltd. (NMKV) today announced that cumulative production of the Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi Motors eK X EV electric minivehicles has reached 50,000 units since production started approximately one year ago. Both vehicles are produced at Mitsubishi Motors' Mizushima Plant in Okayama Prefecture, Japan.

The Sakura and eK X EV are a new generation of minivehicles that are planned, developed, and managed by NMKV, a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. Both models have won numerous awards, such as the 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year award, RJC Car of the Year award, and Japan Automotive Hall of Fame (JAHFA) Car of the Year award. As fully electric minivehicles, the two models have also been highly acclaimed for their ideal form of mobility for Japan in the decarbonization era.

For these two pioneering EV companies to produce EVs at this scale, the two companies achieved high-quality and cost-competitive production by combining Nissan's cutting-edge EV production technologies with the EV-minivehicle production technologies that Mitsubishi Motors developed through production of the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle, and the Minicab MiEV.

Through NMKV, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will continue to further enhance the Sakura and eK X EV as products and deliver them to even more customers in Japan.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Motors
Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Motors Links

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/MitsubishiMotors.en

https://twitter.com/mitsucars?lang=en

https://www.youtube.com/user/MitsubishiMotorsAd

https://ph.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-motors

Mitsubishi Motors
Apr 6, 2023 17:08 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors to Launch the New Delica Mini in May
Mar 21, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi XRT Concept to Debut at Bangkok International Motor Show 2023
Mar 10, 2023 15:12 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Announces Mid-term Business Plan, Challenge 2025, to Further Growth & the Next Generation
Mar 6, 2023 15:55 HKT/SGT
Two Indonesian Elementary Schools Built with Support of Mitsubishi Motors Hold Opening Ceremonies
Feb 17, 2023 13:17 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Begins Production of Minicab-MiEV, a Kei-Car Class Commercial EV, in Indonesia in 2024, the First Local Production of the Vehicle Outside Japan
Feb 7, 2023 12:04 HKT/SGT
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance open a new chapter for their partnership
Jan 26, 2023 08:01 HKT/SGT
All-New eK X EV Earns Top Rating in Vehicle Safety Performance 2022 Car Assessment by JNCAP
Dec 9, 2022 19:34 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Passes Milestone of Five Million Vehicles Exported from Thailand
Dec 9, 2022 08:55 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors' All-New eK X EV Wins 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year and K Car of the Year
Nov 29, 2022 08:03 HKT/SGT
Team Mitsubishi Ralliart's Triton Finishes in First Place Overall at Its First Attempt in the Asia Cross Country Rally 2022
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       