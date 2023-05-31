Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:20 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Tokyo Kiraboshi FG and MC Sign Business Alliance Agreement

TOKYO, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Tokyo Kiraboshi Financial Group, Inc. (Kiraboshi FG) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce our signing of a business alliance agreement, the details of which are outlined below.

Alliance Background and Objectives

Technological innovations and new regulatory environments are prompting more moves to integrate digital and traditional operations across a wide range of sectors, including retail, infrastructure and local government services. This is making it more and more important for non-financial entities to take advantage of embedded finance*, examples of which include the development of end-to-end systems that allow customers to handle everything from booking taxis and hotels to paying for the services through a single smartphone app. These days, the provision of such convenient and user-friendly services is playing a key role in business growth, and with consumers increasingly on the lookout for seamless and intuitive services, expectations are on the rise for businesses to leverage embedded finance and other creative tools to both design and build flexible services as affordably as possible.

By signing this agreement, Kiraboshi FG and MC are demonstrating our commitment to work with business partners who are keen to collaborate with us to enhance its own services. Kiraboshi FG boasts a wealth of know-how and services in the digital-finance sector, while MC counts a broad scope of practical business experience and networks among its many strengths. By combining our expertise, we intend to not only augment our existing services with embedded finance, but also provide an unmatched customer experience that effectively blends the best possible financial and non-financial services. Under the terms of our new agreement, we will work together to develop new joint businesses that focus on embedded finance.

In addition, our agreement covers support to promote digital transformations (DX), particularly those geared towards developing embedded-finance services at our respective subsidiaries and other entities with well-established regional customer bases. This should help our business partners to grow, and at the same time contribute to both quality-of-life improvements and economic vitality in those regions.

* Embedded Finance: The concept of integrating financial services or tools within the products of a non-financial organization. This can include things like payments, loans, money transfers and money management. Under the terms of the agreement between Kiraboshi FG and MC, an Embedded-finance Service is defined as any service provided by a non-financial organization to an end user that includes such financial services or tools.

Roles of Kiraboshi FG and MC

Kiraboshi FG: Kiraboshi FG will provide our alliance's partners with embedded-finance services by leveraging its highly flexible and functional digital financial services. These services will be primarily offered by Kiraboshi Tech, Inc. and UI Bank Co., Ltd., around which Kiraboshi FG's digital strategy is based.

MC: In addition to leveraging its business-management expertise to help design our alliance's highly intuitive embedded-finance services, MC will take advantage of its networks with the business community and local government bodies to stimulate growth at our alliance's business partners.

For moreinformation, visit www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/pr/archive/2023/html/0000051374.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
May 17, 2023 13:19 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Invests in Kyoto Fusioneering, a spin-off from Kyoto University
May 2, 2023 15:59 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Launch of Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund L.P.
Apr 26, 2023 18:03 HKT/SGT
NextGen, a South Pole/Mitsubishi Corporation joint venture, establishes world's largest diversified portfolio of permanent carbon dioxide removals to scale the market
Apr 14, 2023 17:19 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Appoints New CEO
Apr 13, 2023 11:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Donation for the establishment of incubation program with Kyoto University
Apr 11, 2023 13:27 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announces Establishment of Marunouchi Capital Fund III
Apr 10, 2023 12:05 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Signs Loan Agreement for Monsoon Cross-border Wind Project in Laos
Apr 6, 2023 14:08 HKT/SGT
Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company
Mar 24, 2023 10:02 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: PoC Launched in Portland, Oregon to Develop Smart Multifamily Apartment
Mar 6, 2023 14:16 HKT/SGT
MC Signs Integrated Railway Systems and Trackwork Contract for North-South Commuter Railway Extension Project in the Philippines
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       