Source: PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards The 5th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) 2023 celebrate popularity of Japan's alpine market Domestic and International Investors Seek Opportunities in Increasingly Connected, Expanding Property Market

TOKYO, May 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Organisers of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards have opened the call for entries for Greater Niseko at an opportune time for the world-renowned Japanese holiday property market.

The 5th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) is now open for entries until 15 September 2023

The 5th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) are now accepting entries ahead of their presentation on Friday, 8 December 2023. The awards will be announced on an international stage at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok in Thailand, where the best of the best in the region's real estate will gather to celebrate industry excellence. Submissions are accepted online via: https://asiapropertyawards.com/



The emergence of increasingly upscale communities and easy access for Asian tourists and second-home buyers continue to contribute to Niseko's ascent, according to research from Property Report by PropertyGuru, the official magazine of the Awards.



With significant infrastructure developments in the pipeline, including a bullet-train route from Tokyo and a new regional highway, as well as a bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics, Greater Niseko is bound for greater prominence in the coming years. While foreign families and individual investors continue to be the primary property buyers in the area, Greater Niseko is seeing renewed interest from Japanese individual and corporate buyers, many of whom are increasingly drawn to the area's emerging enclaves.



Jules Kay, general manager of PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards and Events, said: "With its world-class hotels and hospitality projects, Greater Niseko continues to be a significant player in Asia's property landscape, capturing the attention of investors, as well as the judges for the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards. As cross-border travel resumes in Japan, we eagerly anticipate the rebound of tourism in Greater Niseko, and are pleased to recognise and award the development and design firms that are revitalising one of the world's premier ski resort destinations."



Key dates for the 2023 edition:

15 September 2023 - Entries Close

2-13 October 2023 - Site Inspections

18 October 2023 - Final Judging

8 December 2023 - Gala Event and Awards Ceremony in Bangkok, Thailand

8 December 2023 - Regional Grand Final Gala Presentation in Bangkok, Thailand



The public are encouraged to submit their nominations before the deadline of entries on 15 September 2023 here: https://asiapropertyawards.com/nominations



New chairperson elected



Experts in real estate consultancy, design, and other fields have been assembled to form a panel of judges who will participate in a fair, transparent process of selecting the award recipients. This year, Eddie Guillemette, CEO of Midori no Ki (MnK), will serve as the new chairperson of the independent panel of judges, succeeding Bill Barnett, founder and managing director of C9 Hotelworks, who will remain on the panel.



Eddie Guillemette said: "I'm delighted to announce the resumption of the search for outstanding developments, companies, and design practices in Greater Niseko through the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, in collaboration with an esteemed panel of independent judges. With the revitalisation of Japan's tourism sector and its close association with the real estate industry, we hold a positive outlook for the Greater Niseko property market this year."



Bill Barnett said: "Niseko is Asia's leading alpine real estate market and on the cusp of even greater things with a pipeline of international hotel brands such as Six Senses and Capella adding traction to the branded residences sector. We are optimistic of a significant market uplift this year based on very strong fundamentals."



The nominees shortlisted by the judges will be able to showcase their companies and projects to a wide network of property seekers, real estate agents, banks and valuers, and enterprises served by PropertyGuru Group (NYSE: PGRU), Southeast Asia's leading property technology company.



Supervised by HLB, the global network of independent advisory and accounting firms, the awards programme makes full use of a professionally run judging system, with an established reputation for credibility and integrity.



Representation for Greater Niseko



Main winners of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) will qualify to compete with the region's best at the 18th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which will also be held in Bangkok, Thailand on 8 December 2023.



Greater Niseko was represented last year at the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final with Andaru Collection Niseko by Blue Waves Group winning both the Best Completed Housing/Landed Development (Asia) and Best Housing/Landed Interior Design (Asia) awards. Also representing Greater Niseko, HakuVillas by H2 Group won the Best Completed Condo Development (Asia) award.



Established in 2005, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards continue to reward high-calibre work within the industry, encompassing property development, construction, architecture, interior design, and sustainable building practices. The series initially covered Southeast Asia and has expanded over the years to include the region's dynamic property markets, including Australia, China, and India.



Organised by PropertyGuru Group, the 5th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Greater Niseko) are supported by official magazine Property Report by PropertyGuru; media partner Powderlife; supporting association Niseko Tourism; and official supervisor HLB.



For more information, email awards@propertyguru.com or visit the official website: https://AsiaPropertyAwards.com.



ABOUT PROPERTYGURU ASIA PROPERTY AWARDS:



PropertyGuru's Asia Property Awards, established in 2005, are the region's most exclusive and prestigious real estate awards programme. The Asia Property Awards are recognised as the ultimate hallmark of excellence in the Asian property sector. Boasting an independent panel of industry experts and trusted supervisors, the Awards have an unparalleled reputation for being credible, ethical, fair and transparent.



In 2023, the Awards series is open to more than a dozen key property markets around the region. The exciting gala events welcome senior industry leaders and top media, as well as reach property agents and consumers via live streaming. Recognising excellence within each Asian market with a variety of categories, including green and sustainable development, each local awards programme will culminate in the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, which takes place after the PropertyGuru Asia Real Estate Summit during 'PropertyGuru Week' in December 2023.



For more information, please visit https://AsiaPropertyAwards.com



ABOUT PROPERTYGURU GROUP



PropertyGuru is Southeast Asia's leading(1) PropTech company, and the preferred destination for over 41 million property seekers(2) to connect with more than 63,000 agents(3) monthly to find their dream home. PropertyGuru empowers property seekers with more than 3.2 million real estate listings(4), in-depth insights, and solutions that enable them to make confident property decisions across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.



PropertyGuru.com.sg was launched in Singapore in 2007 and since then PropertyGuru Group has made the property journey a transparent one for property seekers in Southeast Asia. In the last 15 years, PropertyGuru has grown into a high-growth PropTech company with a robust portfolio of leading property marketplaces across its core markets; award-winning mobile apps; mortgage marketplace, PropertyGuru Finance; and a host of enterprise solutions now under PropertyGuru For Business, including a high-quality developer sales enablement platform, FastKey, DataSense, ValueNet, Awards, events and publications across Asia.



For more information, please visit: https://PropertyGuruGroup.com; PropertyGuru Group on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/propertyguru).



(1) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2022 and December 2022.

(2) Based on Google Analytics data between July 2022 and December 2022.

(3) Based on data between July 2022 and December 2022.

(4) Based on SimilarWeb data between July 2022 and December 2022.



