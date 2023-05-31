Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 15:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Analog Devices Analog Devices Further Strengthens its South-East Asia Operations with New Singapore Facility

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI), a global semiconductor leader, today announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art, environmentally friendly, 38,951 sq. ft. facility in Singapore. Located within the Kallang Industrial Park, the facility is planned to serve as a central hub for the more than 200 employees working in Singapore in key divisions of the company, including research and development, test engineering, sales, and manufacturing. ADI established its first location in Singapore in 1995 and has steadily grown its operations and workforce since then. This new strategic investment aligns with the company's global expansion plans, which include enhancing its capabilities in the Asia Pacific region.



"Our new facility is an important milestone in ADI's global growth strategy," said Jerry Fan, President of Asia for ADI. "Enhancing our capabilities in Singapore is vital to leveraging the country's superb talent pool and advanced manufacturing capabilities to serve our regional and global customers' needs. Our investment reinforces ADI's presence within Singapore's thriving semiconductor ecosystem, which is supported by the nation's digital growth initiatives."



The new facility features a more spacious and advanced laboratory to foster interaction between the research and development team as well as customers in the region. Through this forum for the exchange of ideas, ADI and its customers plan to deepen their collaboration and deliver innovative products for the Intelligent Edge. In addition, a dedicated space has been allocated for test development purposes within the new facility, custom-tailored to accommodate multiple automated test equipment (ATE) stations. These on-site testing stations are designed to enable faster initial testing of ADI's state-of-the-art products and accelerate the timeline of ADI engineering's ability to meet customers' toughest challenges.



Fan continued, "Customer intimacy, business strategy, engineering processes, manufacturing capabilities, and problem-solving are essential for creating long-term value for our customers. We are confident the environment within our new facility will help us deliver the kind of innovation that leads to breakthrough products and services, and we believe it will have a lasting impact on the region's ongoing digital transformation journey."



Location selection and build criteria for the site prioritized accessibility and sustainability. The new office is bicycle-friendly, close to public transportation, and is directly accessible via expressways. Recyclable materials were used throughout construction, and energy efficient AC, lighting, and water systems are all part of its advanced building automation system. Low carbon footprint materials were an integral part of the biophilic interior design. The office building is Green Mark Platinum-certified and expected to get LEED Gold certification by July 2023.



About Analog Devices, Inc.



Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is a global semiconductor leader that bridges the physical and digital worlds to enable breakthroughs at the Intelligent Edge. ADI combines analog, digital, and software technologies into solutions that help drive advancements in digitized factories, mobility, and digital healthcare, combat climate change, and reliably connect humans and the world. With revenue of more than $12 billion in FY22 and approximately 25,000 people globally working alongside 125,000 global customers, ADI ensures today's innovators stay Ahead of What's Possible. Learn more at www.analog.com and on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/analog-devices) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/ADI_News).



CONTACT:

Karen Ow

karen.ow@analog.com

+65 6427 89493

Analog Devices Singapore







All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "strives," "designed," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that refer to plans for our facility in Singapore; global expansion plans, business strategy and enhancing capabilities in the Asia Pacific region; manufacturing capabilities; hiring and leveraging talent; research and development plans, acceleration of research and development, testing capabilities and delivery of innovation, products and services; collaboration with customers and serving our customers' needs; creation of long-term value; impact on the region; providing an environmentally friendly facility and prioritizing sustainability; and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Analog Devices

Sectors: Electronics, Cloud & Enterprise, Daily News, ASEAN, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

