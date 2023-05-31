

NEW DELHI, India, May 31, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd Edition of the SpeechTech Summit India 2023, organised by The Future Event Media & Productions, is being hosted on 15-16 June 2023 at the Sheraton, New Delhi. Designed to host industry experts, in charge of the contact centre and customer experience and are early adopters of speech or voice technology in the Indian market, the B2B platform of the summit will reflect the latest tendencies and recent application changes in the voice recognition space in the Indian market.



Bringing together 1000+ attendees, 100+ prescheduled meetings, 45+ expert speakers, 40+ solution providers, the summit will be the perfect combination of informative sessions, keynotes, and panel discussions that will provide the attendees with actionable insights into their business strategies. Some of the key topics that will be covered during these 2-days are: Future of Voice Technology & Bhārat Bhāsā

How Recognition Technology has Evolved Call Centers

Speech AI Industry Use Cases

Speech Technology in Healthcare

The Advantages of Speech Recognition for Retail and E-Commerce

Digital Speech Assistants and Future of In-Vehicle Control

How AI and ML enabled Speech have gathered steam and where they fall short

Ushering an era of inclusive ICTs with Multilingual Speech

Evolution of Speech Assistance in Banking Industry

How Speech AI Is Changing the Insurance Industry:

The Art and Science of Conversation Design

Privacy & Ethics in Speech Technology The largest technology expo will also be covering the growth scope & latest technological trends of speech technology in BPO & Call Centers, BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Insurance, Airlines & Hotels, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment Industry. Apart from covering these sectors, the attendees can also expect: Understand how the latest developments in Speech technology to give one a window into how the customer experience will be revolutionised.

Learn lessons from the giants dominating the Speech sphere – be it Alexa, Google Assistant or Cortana – hear from the inside how they think Speech will change it all.

Find out how to get personalisation right as a new wave of data analytics opens new doors to customer insights.

Network with leaders across multiple sectors and discover the blueprint for transforming one's business strategies. Tackling the tough questions to delivering critical insight for the affluentials in the speechtech ecosystem, this 2-day experience is one to watch out for. To be a part of India only speech technology- focussed conference & exhibition, visit: https://speechtechsummit.com. For more information, contact:

