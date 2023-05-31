Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 18:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Motors Mitsubishi Motors to Unveil an All-New Compact SUV in Indonesia in August - Equipped with a New Automotive Sound System as a Collaboration with Yamaha

TOKYO, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will premiere an all-new compact SUV at the 30th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show to be held this August*.



The all-new compact SUV is the first of the new Mitsubishi SUVs to enter the ASEAN market, one of the company's core business regions. Drawing on the heritage of the brand's expertise in vehicle development, the all-new model features a stylish yet robust, authentic SUV styling, as well as practicality such as ease of handling and versatile storage spaces, and comfort including a spacious cabin. In addition, through repeated testing and tuning in the road environment of the ASEAN region, the all-new compact SUV provides peace of mind even when handling rough surfaces or roads flooded by heavy rains.



To make the safe, secure driving experience even more comfortable, the all-new compact SUV is equipped with the Dynamic Sound Yamaha Premium, a newly developed sound system, for the first time. Mitsubishi Motors and Yamaha Corporation, a musical instrument and audio equipment manufacturer, resonated with each other's spirit of craftsmanship and decided to collaborate.



With a special tuning optimized for the acoustic characteristics of the cabin, the new sound system in the all-new compact SUV delivers a premium, immersive sound experience, making driving even more exciting, comfortable and enjoyable for everyone on board.



*August 10 is press day, and the show is open to the public from August 11 to 20.



About Mitsubishi Motors



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) -- a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan--, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification--launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.



For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/





