Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 20:58 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHI: Continuation of Maintenance of Manila MRT-3 in the Philippines



Contributing to Solving Social Issues in the Philippines with Highly Reliable Maintenance Service

TOKYO, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and its group company TES Philippines Inc. (TESP) (hereinafter, collectively referred to as "MHI Group") and Sumitomo Corporation have been providing rehabilitation and maintenance services for the Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 in the Philippines' Manila metropolitan area under a contract with the Republic of the Philippines' Department of Transportation (hereinafter, "DOTr"). Sumitomo Corporation and MHI Group have recently agreed and signed a contract with DOTr on extending their maintenance services by 26 months, from June 2023 to July 2025.



The scope of the new contract has been expanded to include the extension of rail lines and the installation of signals to the Common Station, which is shared with other lines, and the expansion of the pocket track necessary for increasing the number of railcars in a train (from three-car to four-car), in addition to the maintenance of the main line.



MHI Group and Sumitomo Corporation will enhance Manila's transportation network mobilizing Japan's advanced technologies by implementing this project in line with the Japanese government's initiative to increase the export of high-quality infrastructure.



MRT-3

MRT-3 is an urban rail line that runs along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA), one of Metro Manila's main highways. MHI Group and Sumitomo Corporation constructed a complete urban transportation network spanning a total of 17 kilometers with 13 stations, inclusive of elevated structures, stations, rails, signals, telecommunications equipment, substation facilities, overhead lines, depot, and railcars. This is the first urban railway system outside Japan constructed by Japanese companies. MRT-3 has been providing a means of reliable transportation for the people of Manila for over two decades since it went into full operation in 2000.



MRT-3 Maintenance Business

Sumitomo Corporation and TESP were contracted to provide maintenance in 2000 when the MRT-3 went into full operation. After 2012, when the contract ended, the aging of the system and delays in the procurement of spare parts led to a decrease in the number of railcars in service, resulting in a significant decline in the system's operating rate. Upon request from DOTr, MHI Group and Sumitomo Corporation agreed on a new contract for rehabilitation and maintenance in 2019. With support from the Japanese government in the form of ODA loans, the two companies carried out large-scale rehabilitation of all railcars and facilities with declined rates of operation, without interfering with ordinary operation, to restore the line's safety and stability, and completed general overhauling of all 72 railcars by February 2023. The companies contributed to improving the operating rate of the line by increasing operating speeds from 30 km/h to 60 km/h, and the number of train sets in service from 10 to 15 train sets, to 18 to 20 train sets. Even after the completion of the rehabilitation, the two companies continue to conduct maintenance to ensure that high operating rates are maintained.



Significance of the efforts by MHI Group and Sumitomo Corporation

MHI group will continue supplying safe and low-carbon transport solutions that will help support the economic development and provide better convenience to people in the Republic of the Philippines and countries around the world. In addition, we will strengthen after-sales services and localization through TESP, and provide high value-added services that meet customer needs, as well as coordinate with existing service centers around the world for facility renovation projects, and provide new types of leading-edge, high-quality services incorporating digital and AI technologies.



Sumitomo Corporation has worked on numerous railway development and railcar export projects primarily in Asia and North America. Particularly in the Metropolitan Manila area, we have a track record of having received and fulfilled orders for several existing lines (LRT-1 and LRT-2), as well as the MRT-3 project, and are taking part in the operation of LRT-1. These efforts improve air pollution and reduce economic loss in Manila where economic losses from serious traffic congestion caused by the concentration of the population are estimated to reach roughly 3.5 billion pesos (approximately 8 billion yen) per day. We will continue to contribute to the sustainable growth and development of a carbon-free society in the Philippines.



Through this project, MHI Group and Sumitomo Corporation will provide safe, secure, affordable, and convenient transportation to address social issues and contribute to economic development of the Republic of the Philippines.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Sectors: EVs, Transportation

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

