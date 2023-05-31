Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 21:44 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Announces Changes to Organizational Structure and Senior Professionals/Senior Management

Toyota City, Japan, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - On July 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following organizational and senior professional/senior management changes.


Organizational changes

- Hydrogen Factory will be newly established as a dedicated organization to accelerate customer-oriented product development and production in fuel cell or hydrogen-related products.
- The processes will all be conducted in one place under a single leader, enabling speedy decision-making and execution.
- By strengthening alliances with local partners in Europe and China, where the hydrogen mobility market is rapidly expanding, and promote sustainable commercialization.

Hydrogen Factory (newly established)

- This organization will be established as Hydrogen Factory to integrate organizations and people in charge of fuel cells or hydrogen-related products from the Hydrogen Business Area (CV Company), Europe, China and other regions, Toyota System Supply, Business Development Division, etc.

Hydrogen business area will be abolished.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39254426.html


