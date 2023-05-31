Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 21:44 HKT/SGT Share:

Toyota City, Japan, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - On July 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following organizational and senior professional/senior management changes.



Organizational changes



- Hydrogen Factory will be newly established as a dedicated organization to accelerate customer-oriented product development and production in fuel cell or hydrogen-related products.

- The processes will all be conducted in one place under a single leader, enabling speedy decision-making and execution.

- By strengthening alliances with local partners in Europe and China, where the hydrogen mobility market is rapidly expanding, and promote sustainable commercialization.



Hydrogen Factory (newly established)



- This organization will be established as Hydrogen Factory to integrate organizations and people in charge of fuel cells or hydrogen-related products from the Hydrogen Business Area (CV Company), Europe, China and other regions, Toyota System Supply, Business Development Division, etc.



Hydrogen business area will be abolished.



