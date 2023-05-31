Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 1, 2023
Thursday, 1 June 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Datamars
Datamars Acquires Kippy - Advanced Tracking Technology Offers Pet Owners Peace of Mind

LAMONE, SWITZERLAND, June 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Datamars, a leading Swiss global supplier of high-performance identification and data-based management solutions for the companion animal, livestock and textile markets, has acquired Kippy S.r.l., the successful GPS tracker and activity monitoring solution for pets, as a natural expansion of its existing offering to pet owners globally.

Datamars Has Acquired Pet Identification Company Kippy
Kippy's wearable collar device with GPS tracks animal activity and location and communicates
to pet owners via a smartphone app.

The transaction has been coordinated by Growth Capital, leading advisor specialized in corporate finance transactions for startups and scaleups, acting as Kippy's sole financial advisor.

With this partnership, Datamars strengthens its market-leading identification and reunification solution that has identified over 50 million pets and connected thousands of lost animals back with their owners.

"As pet ownership continues to grow across all major markets globally, so too does the demand for products and services to keep these beloved members of the family happy, healthy and safe. I'm excited to be partnering together with Kippy to bring the best of our technologies to more pet owners around the world," says Datamars CEO Daniele Della Libera.

Kippy's wearable collar device with GPS tracks animal activity and location and communicates to pet owners via a smartphone app. As well as providing the ability to locate your animal in real time, owners can easily tell if their pet is getting the right amount of physical activity. Kippy is also one of the few solutions on the market that combines GPS/activity tracking with communication and engagement features, such as customised messaging and an in-app social network.

Based in Italy, Kippy was founded in 2013 by co-CEOs Marco Brunetti and Simone Sangiorgi, who are joining Datamars along with all members of the Kippy team to continue to advance the pet tracking business.

"We've had great success in Europe and have developed a strong and happy customer base of pet owners. By joining with Datamars, we're now able to take the next step to grow Kippy further and expand into other markets. Datamars' strong presence in North America, Latin America and Australasia as well as Europe, combined with their global production and supply footprint and product development resource, means we're able to continue to invest in and evolve the Kippy offering and bring these great products to more pets and their owners around the world," says Sangiorgi.

Kippy will be an important part of Datamars' companion animal ecosystem, which spans from identification to activity and health monitoring to reunification solutions - enabled and supported by a digital customer environment and support services.

"We've always taken the view that collaboration and partnership is the best way to deliver great solutions in a way that's seamless for customers. Both Kippy and Datamars aspire to the same vision, and we are both passionate about combining our capabilities and strengths to continue to develop and deliver genuinely valuable solutions to pet owners," says Della Libera.

Growth Capital acted as sole financial advisor to Kippy in the transaction. Datamars was supported by CMS as legal advisor and EY as tax advisor. Kippy also had support from Almasta and Studio Corti & Fumagalli as legal advisor.

About Datamars: Datamars, formed in 1988 and based in Switzerland, is a leading global supplier of high-performance identification and data-based management solutions for the companion animal, livestock and textile markets. Its goal is to enhance sustainable productivity and quality of life across its sectors through the delivery of data-based insight solutions. As a global company, Datamars has three R&D hubs, six major production hubs, and market-based commercial operations in over 21 locations globally and employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. Our expertise, track record of technological innovation and deep understanding of customers' needs have earned Datamars a reputation for unsurpassed quality and performance. Read more at Datamars.com.

Contact Information
Teresa Steele-Rika
Head of Corporate Affairs, Datamars
teresa.steele-rika@datamars.com
(64) 21 370 957


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Datamars
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Mitrade Launches 'TradingACE', The Trump Card of Real World Trading Success  
June 1, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
David Christopher Lee to Sell NFT Celebrity Portraits of Snoop Dog and Lady Gaga, Which Will Be Linked to Exclusive Interactive Opportunities  
June 1, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
JCB announces the latest status of carbon neutrality  
Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:00:00 AM
JCB announces the latest status of carbon neutrality  
Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Datamars Acquires Kippy - Advanced Tracking Technology Offers Pet Owners Peace of Mind  
June 1, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Ramps Up Commitment to Electrification with U.S. BEV Production and Additional Battery Plant Investment  
May 31, 2023 23:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Changes to Organizational Structure and Senior Professionals/Senior Management  
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 9:44:00 PM
MHI: Continuation of Maintenance of Manila MRT-3 in the Philippines

  
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 8:58:00 PM
Mitsubishi Motors to Unveil an All-New Compact SUV in Indonesia in August - Equipped with a New Automotive Sound System as a Collaboration with Yamaha  
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 6:11:00 PM
HKTDC T-box programme launches new stream  
May 31, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Strategic Human Resource Management
13   June
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       