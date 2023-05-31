Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 1, 2023
Thursday, 1 June 2023, 15:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: WiT
Calling Travel Changemakers Who Built Better with Tech

WiT collaborates with ATTIA to launch new awards

Singapore, June 1, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - WiT (Web in Travel), Asia Pacific's leading travel tech news and events platform, will launch an awards series, the Travel Changemakers Awards, at its signature conference in Singapore this year. The Awards aim to recognise travel innovators that have used technology to build back better, post-pandemic. Award winners will be announced at WiT Singapore, 2-4 Oct 2023.

The Travel Changemakers Awards are supported by ATTIA (Asia Travel and Technology Industry Association), an association which represents companies that operate in the travel and tourism sector in Asia Pacific and have technology and innovation at their core. Its members include Agoda, Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia Group, Amadeus, Travelport and Skyscanner.

About the Awards

Travel Changemakers Awards recognises innovators in Asia Pacific who have seized the opportunity to introduce new initiatives and programmes to transform not only their organisation but also the industry, with the imaginative and clever use of technology at the heart of the change.

There are five Awards categories:

  • Environmental Awareness & Action: Spreading the message of environmental awareness through a specific programme/activity
  • Local Community Engagement: Deepening engagement with local communities through a specific programme/activity
  • Hidden Gems: Uncovering hidden gems in a destination through a specific programme/activity
  • Regenerative Tourism: Repurposing of assets or regenerating a destination through a specific programme/activity
  • Diversity & Inclusion: Empowering under-represented segments of the population through a specific programme/activity

The Awards are open to nominations by all in the travel industry, be it a tourism board, NGO, NPO (not-for-profit), social enterprise, public sector enterprise or private sector organization. The submission should describe programmes and activities that were launched between May 2020 and December 2022.

A panel of experts, curated by WiT and ATTIA, will form the jury and will be announced at a later date. The deadline for entries is July 31, 2023.

Conceiving the Awards

"Since the reopening of travel in Asia Pacific, there have been lots of calls made in the travel industry to build back better, to take the lessons thrown at the industry by the Covid-19 pandemic, to plan and create a better future," said Yeoh Siew Hoon, Founder, WiT.

"We felt it was time to honour those who actually did it – who turned ideas into action and initiated programmes to build back better.

"The idea for the awards also came from the Global Travel Tech Thinktank, held at WiT Singapore last year, when leaders gathered to brainstorm for a better future for travel. It was clear that respect for the environment, meaningful engagement with local communities, unearthing hidden gems for travellers to discover, repurposing of assets rather than building new as well as diversity and inclusion were critical to building back better."

Commented Chis Kerin, Managing Director – ATTIA, "Our focus within ATTIA is to establish and promote productive relationships across the travel tech industry. Having the opportunity to work with WiT and to support the Travel Changemakers Awards is a perfect way for us to help showcase the positive and productive initiatives that have developed across the industry from various organisations in a post pandemic environment.

"ATTIA hopes that the sharing of ideas, creation of relationships and productive discussions will not only accelerate the recovery of the industry, but also drive further change to improve our industry as a whole in each of the awards category areas. These categories were specifically chosen as fundamental areas that could apply to most organisations in the travel tech industry and we are genuinely excited to see how creative, impactful and meaningful these initiatives are that our industry has to offer.

"Something like the Travel Changemakers Awards takes a lot of planning, time and effort to be executed and ATTIA are very excited and proud to be working with WiT for such an initiative in our industry. The WiT conferences are always at the top of the priority list for most organisations in the travel tech industry each year and to have an opportunity to formally recognise some of the great contributions made within the industry is long overdue."

To enter, click here

MEDIA CONTACT:
Illka Gobius
Managing Director
PINPOINT PR Pte. Ltd.
illka@pinpointpr.sg | pinpointpr.sg
SG: +65 9769 8370




Topic: Press release summary
Source: WiT
Sectors: Trade Shows, Travel & Tourism, Daily News, Regional, Hospitality, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
David Christopher Lee to Sell NFT Celebrity Portraits of Snoop Dog and Lady Gaga, Which Will be Linked to Exclusive Interactive Opportunities  
June 1, 2023 17:50 HKT/SGT
Enterprises accelerating AI Innovation in the MENA region  
June 1, 2023 17:13 HKT/SGT
Historic Le Mans awaits TOYOTA GAZOO Racing  
Thursday, June 1, 2023 4:07:00 PM
Calling Travel Changemakers Who Built Better with Tech  
June 1, 2023 15:15 HKT/SGT
Mitrade Launches 'TradingACE', The Trump Card of Real World Trading Success  
June 1, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
JCB announces the latest status of carbon neutrality  
Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:00:00 AM
JCB announces the latest status of carbon neutrality  
Thursday, June 1, 2023 11:00:00 AM
Datamars Acquires Kippy - Advanced Tracking Technology Offers Pet Owners Peace of Mind  
June 1, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota Ramps Up Commitment to Electrification with U.S. BEV Production and Additional Battery Plant Investment  
May 31, 2023 23:36 HKT/SGT
Toyota Announces Changes to Organizational Structure and Senior Professionals/Senior Management  
Wednesday, May 31, 2023 9:44:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
ITC Asia
30  May -  1   June
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
6   June
London
Chief Transformation Officer Summit
6   June
London
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Strategic Human Resource Management
13   June
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       