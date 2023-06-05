Monday, 5 June 2023, 14:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled 1st Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships Successfully Completed, Hong Kong Team Becomes Big Winner with 10 gold, 6 silver & 2 bronze medals

HONG KONG, June 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The 1st Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships was held for four consecutive days at Belair Bowling Center in Shatin. The Hong Kong Team won four more gold medals on the last competition day (31 May), drawing the event to a perfect close as a big winner bagging a total of 10 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals.









The 1st Asian Para Tenpin Bowling Championships was held at Belair Bowling Center in Shatin from 26 to 31 May. It was co-organized by the Asian Bowling Federation and the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled, sponsored by the Arts and Sport Development Fund of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau as well as supported by the Hong Kong Tenpin Bowling Congress and the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. Participating countries or regions include China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Chinese Taipei, Thailand and Hong Kong, China.



On the last day of the competition, Hong Kong trio formed by Hong Ka Lung, Chan Tat Chung and Cheung Hoi Tung beat Malaysia and won the gold medal with 2180 points in the Trios TPB1+TPB1/2+TPB2/3 division. Regarding the individual all-around competitions for each division based on the results of single, double and trio competitions, the Hong Kong Team also won gold medals in women's TPB3, men's TPB1 and men's TPB3 respectively. In total, the Hong Kong Team won 10 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals, making it a big winner of the competition.



TPB3 division Hong Kong athlete Cheung Hoi Tung, who took home four gold medals in the competition, said that he was satisfied with his performance in the competition with significant technical progresses made. He felt so happy to have competed with players from other countries and looked forward to playing better in the next competition.



TPB1 division Hong Kong player Hong Ka Lung, who won three gold and one bronze medals, also expressed that being able to compete at home gave him a lot of confidence. Although he did not perform well on the first day of the game, thanks to the continuous support of his coaches and teammates, he was able to perform better with scores hitting new highs in the following games. He hoped to make unremitting efforts and achieve even better results in the IBSA World Games later held.



