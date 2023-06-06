Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 16:35 HKT/SGT
Official Launch of "2023 Set Sail for GBA - Scheme for Financial Leaders of Tomorrow" Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Internship Programme in Finance
A Programme to Enhance Local University Students' Understanding of the Greater Bay Area's Financial Market and Enable Deeper Exchange of Ideas and Integration

HONG KONG, June 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - As the global financial centre of our country, Hong Kong has nurtured generations of financial leaders. Supported by the Central Government, the mutual access between the financial markets of the Mainland and Hong Kong continues to expand and deepen. In this new era, the goal is to nurture young elites who are knowledgeable about the financial markets in both places. The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, the Shenzhen Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau (SMFRB) and the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation (the Foundation) are co-organising the "2023 Set Sail for GBA - Scheme for Financial Leaders of Tomorrow" - Shenzhen-Hong Kong Youth Internship Programme (the Programme). The Programme supports students from universities in Hong Kong to explore the financial market of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a 6-week internship in financial organisations in Shenzhen, as well as a 4-day/3-night trip to the GBA. The Programme enables our talented youth from local universities to gain greater understanding of the GBA financial market, experience the way of life and culture in the GBA, and develop their social network.

Photo 1: The launch ceremony of the Programme was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday (5 June).

Photo 2: Mr CHAN Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary, the Government of the HKSAR

Photo 3: Mr HUI Ching-yu, Christopher, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, the Government of the HKSAR

Photo 4: Mr HE Jie, Director, Shenzhen Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau

Photo 5: Mr NG Win-kong, Daryl, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation

Photo 6: Group photo of officiating guests, representatives from participating Shenzhen enterprises and universities in Hong Kong

Photo 7: Group photo

The launch ceremony of the Programme was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday (5 June). Guests gracing the ceremony included Mr CHAN Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary, the Government of the HKSAR; Mr HUI Ching-yu, Christopher, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, the Government of the HKSAR; Mr XU Weigang, Director General, Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR; Ms YAN Mei-mei, Salina, JP, Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury (Financial Services), the Government of the HKSAR; Mr HE Jie, Director, Shenzhen Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau; Professor SONG Lai, First-class Inspector, Deputy Director General, Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, and Mr NG Win-kong, Daryl, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation. Representatives from participating Shenzhen enterprises and universities in Hong Kong, as well as students of the Programme also attended the ceremony.

Promoting Deeper Understanding of the GBA and Integration into the National Development Among Local Youths

Mr CHAN Mo-po, Paul, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary, the Government of the HKSAR, said, "The GBA has enormous economic power and is a fast-growing economy attracting worldwide attention. Financial co-operation among Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao can explore greater market potential, growth areas and financial innovation, enabling finance to serve the real economy more effectively and bring wider benefit to the people. Hong Kong and other cities of the GBA have room for more and deeper co-operation and innovation in the areas of Renminbi business, investment and financing, asset management, green finance, fintech, risk management, etc. This will definitely provide more employment and development opportunities for young people of both places who are interested in joining the financial sector."

Mr HE Jie, Director, Shenzhen Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau shared, "The Programme launched today has incredible significance as it represents a concrete action of Shenzhen-Hong Kong co-operation, as well as a vivid example of implementing national strategies. Through the two-way exchange between young people of Shenzhen and Hong Kong, we hope that the Programme can help young people of Hong Kong to have a better understanding of Shenzhen, of the GBA, and of the national development, thereby attracting more of them to study, work and live on the Mainland. At the same time, we look forward to the wider perspectives and new energy to be brought to the Shenzhen financial sector to stimulate more innovative, productive and creative thinking."

Mr NG Win-kong, Daryl, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation, said, "This scheme provides Hong Kong youths with an in-depth experience of the financial institutions in Shenzhen and enhances their understanding of the Mainland's financial industry. Besides helping them learn more about the Mainland's workplace culture, it also enriches their work experience and social skills, preparing them for their future career and personal development."

In addition, Mr HUI Ching-yu, Christopher, GBS, JP, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, the Government of the HKSAR, also shared at the ceremony, "The 14th Five-Year Plan has supported the development of the 'eight centres' in Hong Kong, including its status as an international financial centre. As the core cities and engines for the GBA development, Hong Kong and Shenzhen can collaborate and complement each other's advantages in promoting the sustainable development of the GBA financial industry. This programme can nurture financial talent and enlarge the talent pool not just in Hong Kong but the entire GBA, laying a solid foundation for advanced development in the region."

A 6-week Internship Opportunity and a 4-day/3-night Trip to the GBA to Enhance Understanding of the Work Life and Culture in the Region

Around 40 local university students from business, finance, economics, mathematics, computer sciences and other related disciplines have been selected for the Programme. The students will join a 4-day/3-night trip to the GBA from 14 to 17 June, during which they will visit different enterprises, youth hubs, cultural spots and natural attractions, in order to foster their understanding of the latest development of the region and help them connect with one another.

Following the trip, from 19 June to 28 July, the students will start their internship in Shenzhen, where they will be working in areas such as financial analysis, compliance, data analysis, actuarial assessment, strategy development, software development and credit approval. Through these experiences, the students will gain in-depth knowledge about the work environment, financial market features and its latest development. Not only can the Programme enrich the students' work experience, but also prepare them for their future career and personal growth.

The partnering financial organisations in Shenzhen cover different scopes including banking, insurance, securities and fund management. They are: CITIC Securities Company Limited, CCB Wealth Management Co., Ltd, PICC Health Insurance Company Limited, Taikang Life Insurance Company Limited (Shenzhen), Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China Limited, Shenzhen Capital Group Co. Ltd., CSCI Pengyuan Credit Rating Co., Ltd, First Capital Securities Co., Ltd, Taiping General Insurance Co. Ltd., Bosera Asset Management Company, Ping An Securities Company Limited, Huaxia Bank Co. Ltd, China Great Wall Securities Co. Ltd.



