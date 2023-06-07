Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Innovative MedTech, Inc
Innovative MedTech Welcomes Sateesh Apte, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board
Expansion of the Scientific Advisory Board to Include Dr. Sateesh Apte

BLUE ISLAND, IL, June 7, 2023 - (NewMediaWire) - Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announces the expansion of its new scientific advisory board ("SAB"), which will be comprised of leading experts in healthcare and gerontology. Dr. Sateesh Apte, MD, will be joining the newly formed SAB ("Dr. Apte").

The Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB") is expected to play a crucial role in providing strategic guidance and scientific expertise to the Company as it seeks to provide the highest quality of care and to expand its services. The SAB will be responsible for reviewing and evaluating scientific research and best practices related to adult day care, identifying emerging trends and opportunities, assisting the Company with a legislative agenda and developing strategies and recommendations to expand and improve the quality of care provided by the Company.

Dr. Apte currently serves as the President and CEO of Immgenuity, Inc., a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies to achieve remission in HIV-AIDS. Previously, Dr. Apte served as CEO of ImmunoScience, Inc. and was the President, CEO and Medical Director of Alpha Medical Group, Inc., a multispecialty medical group in the San Francisco Bay area overseeing over a dozen clinics and imaging centers representing over 17 medical specialists and primary care physicians.

After medical school, Dr. Apte did his graduate training at Haffkine Institute, the Pasteur Institute, Harvard-Longwood Neurology Program at Peter Bent Brigham and affiliated hospitals. Dr. Apte then completed a fellowship in Neurology at Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Apte serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of Arev Life Sciences Global Corp, Trility, Inc., Neuropathix, Inc. and Zaaz Therapeutics, Inc. Dr. Apte is a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Neurology, American Public Health Association, the International AIDS Society and American Association for the Advancement of Science.

"I am excited to join Innovative MedTech as a member of its Scientific Advisory Board. As the population continues to age, the need for quality healthcare provided by the Company is going to grow exponentially and helping with that growth would be challenging but also rewarding," said Dr. Apte. He continued, "Service-based businesses require consistency of care given by diverse locations, and it will be critical to establish standard operating procedures across a vast staff so that the quality of care will be uniformly excellent."

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Apte to Innovative MedTech. His experience as a medical director of a multispecialty group should be very valuable in establishing medical policies and consistency of care as the Company continues to expand. Dr. Apte should be instrumental in guiding medical policy and procedures with an eye towards providing excellent quality of care to our patients," said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: the RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app (available on both the iOS and Google Play App Stores), and the Company's wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: Media Relations:
Michael Friedman
708-925-9424
ir@innovativemedtechinc.com


