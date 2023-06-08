Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 8, 2023
Thursday, 8 June 2023, 23:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: International Confederation of Midwives
International Confederation of Midwives to Host Thousands of Delegates at Its 33rd Triennial Congress in Bali

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS, June 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) is excited to announce that the 33rd ICM Triennial Congress will take place in Bali from 11-14 June 2023. The event will bring together over 2,300 midwives, maternal health advocates, and healthcare professionals from around the world to share knowledge and best practices and to celebrate the crucial role of midwives in improving maternal and newborn health.

ICM Congress - Day 1
Indonesian Midwives participate in the 33rd ICM Triennial Council meeting in Bali.

According to a recent study by the World Health Organization (WHO), one woman dies every two minutes from pregnancy or childbirth-related complications globally. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need to invest in maternal healthcare and the critical role of midwives in ensuring safe and healthy childbirth, but also in providing essential reproductive health services.

"The 33rd Triennial Congress is a unique opportunity to bring together midwives from all over the world to collaborate and share evidence-based practices and experiences," said Dr. Franka Cadee, President of the ICM. "We are delighted to be able to bring everyone together again after the pandemic, and we hope to raise awareness of the critical role of midwives in the reproductive health of women, gender-diverse people, and families globally."

The Congress will feature plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and poster presentations covering a wide range of topics related to midwifery, including maternal and newborn health, family planning, and midwifery education and regulation. Participants will have the opportunity to network with colleagues from around the world and share their knowledge and experiences. It will also provide a platform for midwives to advocate for increased investment in the profession and to advance midwife-led education and integration into health systems worldwide.

"Together with all midwives in Indonesia, it is an honour to host this sharing and learning session, especially with the charm of the island of Bali, whose nature, culture, and beauty are nothing short of inspirational," said Emi Nurjasmi, President of the Indonesian Midwives Association and ICM Board Member representing Southeast Asia. "With delegates, speakers, and exhibitors from around the world, this Congress is designed not only to support the growth of the midwifery profession, but also to encourage midwives and women to come together, build relationships, grow ideas, and identify pathways for advancement."

For more information about the 33rd ICM Triennial Congress, please visit the Congress website at https://midwives2023.org/.

ICM is pleased to provide complimentary media passes to journalists interested in covering the Congress. Submit a request for accreditation of media representatives at the link below:

https://midwives2023.org/media/

The International Confederation of Midwives is an international, accredited non-governmental organisation that supports, represents and works to strengthen professional associations of midwives throughout the world.

Contact Information
Daniela Drandic
Head of Communications
d.drandic@internationalmidwives.org


Topic: Press release summary
Source: International Confederation of Midwives
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The Philippines' top-line cybersecurity event, PhilSec now backed by CyberSecurity Philippines CERT & WiSAP  
June 8, 2023 14:07 HKT/SGT
Internationally Acclaimed Benns Chocolate Launches Single-Origin Chocolate Evoking Malaysian Flavours  
June 8, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai Files Marketing Authorization Application for Lecanemab as Treatment For Early Alzheimer's Disease in South Korea  
Thursday, June 8, 2023 12:32:00 PM
Famed Photographer David Christopher Lee to Give Away NFTs of Iconic Photos Over the Month of June  
June 8, 2023 09:47 HKT/SGT
Taiwan Excellence Showcases over 30 Award-Winning Products at Asia Tech x Singapore 2023 Debut  
June 8, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Empower Your Journey: BLUETTI AC60 Redefines Portable Energy for the Aussie Explorer  
June 8, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Coya Therapeutics Reports Additional Biomarker and Imaging Data Showing Decrease in Neuroinflammation with COYA 301 in Alzheimer's Disease   
June 8, 2023 06:26 HKT/SGT
Innovative MedTech Welcomes Sateesh Apte, MD, to its Scientific Advisory Board  
June 7, 2023 20:30 HKT/SGT
Brawijaya-Japan cooperate to establish Research Center of Robotic, AI  
June 7, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Women's Golf Day Reaches New Heights and Countries  
June 7, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Dubai
World AI Show
7  -  8   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
The MarTech Summit Roundtable London
8   June
London
Strategic Human Resource Management
13   June
Virtual
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
20  -  21   June
Singapore
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       