MANILA, June 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The heightened state of cyberattacks in the Philippines calls for a collective nationwide action on the development and adoption of the latest cybersecurity innovations. While 43% of the private organisations have increased fund allocations to cybersecurity, the Philippines still needs an inclusive platform to accommodate the diverse requirements hailing from both private and public sector.



In tune with the same, the country's most renowned cybersecurity event, PhilSec is coming back to Manila on 4 - 5 July 2023. The platform has made quite a reputation in just a short span of 2 years for attracting the biggest names and leaders from across key Government Bodies, Army and private organisations. Capitalizing on repeated success, this year's edition is going to be way grander as promised by the organizing body, Tradepass.



To encourage the best participation and aid the platform in achieving its desired objectives, CyberSecurity Philippines CERT and Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP) have confirmed their full support and joined as the Association Partners for the event.



The Chairman & President of Women in Security Alliance Philippines (WiSAP), Mel Migrino after participating in last year's edition had commented, "The way the whole event is planned and organized is actually really nice, it has a very good selection of speakers and the different topics that the event wants to showcase caters to the industry really well." It's perhaps the reason why WiSAP has stepped forward as the Association Partner for PhilSec 2023.



While the 2-day event is going to power some really intriguing sessions on the most innovative, cutting-edge topics taken by cybersecurity's most influential thought leaders, there will also be a third day - 6 July 2023 that is set aside to host the region's most awaited Awards show, PhilSec Awards 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



The platform is also going to feature a high-voltage exhibition arena decked up with the most trending, latest cybersecurity solutions that will be projected by the industry's front runners. Organisations that have already reserved their exhibition space include Recorded Future, CrowdStrike, BeyondTrust, Fortanix, Riskrecon, AppSealing, SANS Institute, ThriveDX, Swimlane, Synology, BlueVoyant, Parasoft, YesWeHack, GTIS, Netskope, M.Tech and Symantec.



With the event going to host 700+ pre-qualified cybersecurity delegates, the above mentioned organizations will go all out with their efforts to be on top of their game. These delegates include the top C-suite professionals, policy makers, biggest buyers, heads of various technology divisions and many more key decision makers from the leading public & private enterprises across the Philippines.



One of the key speakers at PhilSec last year who also graced the ribbon-cutting for the same, Mary Rose E. Magsaysay (CICSO, Deputy Executive Director, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center) expressed her amazement at the line-up of cybersecurity solution providers at the platform, "So I was going around the vendors' side and I was surprised to see that there were quite a lot of vendors. I got to talk to a lot of them and they were really different. I haven't heard the kind of solutions they had as they were very unique."



Being the foremost event in the country for cybersecurity, the platform is now looked upon for addressing critical business challenges, forging strategic partnerships and imparting the latest intel on the most pressing topics.



Experiencing the impact and glamour of last year's edition, Mary has once again confirmed her participation as one of the most crucial speakers at PhilSec 2023.



While the charm of the platform has been quite magnetic, resulting in the repeated participation from speakers, Carlos Tengkiat (CISO, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation) part of the same bandwagon expressed, "PhilSec is actually very good because it brings people together to collaborate and also the industry players to showcase their solutions which can secure our infrastructure and keep us in line with the new developments in technology and security."



Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, "PhilSec 2023 will bring together all the best names from Philippines' cybersecurity under one roof, thereby posing a networking opportunity like none other. Also, considering the enormous response we receive every year for participating at the platform, we are quite confident that this year's edition will power a united front with the public and private sector standing tall against threat actors."



For more information about the event, log on to: https://philsecsummit.com/



About Tradepass



Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.



As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.



