Vancouver, BC, June 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Doubleview Gold Corp. (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GERMANY: A1W038) (the "Company or "Doubleview") is pleased to announce that it has resumed exploration drill program at its 100% owned HAT project, a polymetallic project located in Northwest British Columbia. The deposit definition and exploratory drilling program is planned to delineate the mineralization of the polymetallic Hat porphyry deposit. The Company is well funded for the 2023 field season.



President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated: "We are excited to be back at the project to continue drilling. The very successful programs of the past years have further strengthened our understanding of the project and its geology. With confidence we are exploring the western and eastern parts of the Lisle zone which I believe will expand the deposit. In addition, we are planning to drill the unexplored southern extension. The perimeters are being examined in accordance with the geological and mineralization model devised by our team of experienced geologists. However, the recent drilling efforts have not accurately defined the boundaries of the deposit.



The Hat Project is a large alkalic copper-gold porphyry-type deposit located in northwestern British Columbia that since 2011 has been explored by Doubleview utilizing technical surveys and diamond drilling operations. Hat Property surveys and drilling have been largely directed to the Lisle copper-gold-cobalt-scandium mineral zone. Principal minerals are chalcopyrite, pyrite and magnetite hosted in volcaniclastic and gabbroic formations. The Lisle Zone has indicated dimensions of approximately 2.7 km by 1.7 km and is still being delimited laterally and at depth.



Cautionary Note: Although a mineral resource estimation is currently being prepared by an independent engineering firm, no mineral resources have been estimated at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being classified as mineral resources.



About Doubleview Gold Corp



Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange (TSXV: DBG) (OTCQB: DBLVF) (GER: A1W038) (FSE: 1D4). Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risks.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer



For further information please contact:

Doubleview Gold Corp

Vancouver, BC Farshad Shirvani

President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information." In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





