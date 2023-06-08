Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Friday, June 9, 2023
Friday, 9 June 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Trelica
Trelica Continues to Outperform SaaS Management Competition, Remains Independent and Self-Funded

CAMBERLEY, UK, June 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - For the second consecutive year, Trelica has been identified as an "outperformer" and "leader" in GigaOm's Radar for SaaS Management Platforms (SMPs). The emergent SMP market where Trelica operates addresses the cost, compliance and operational concerns of unchecked SaaS adoption in the modern enterprise. Analysts predict that 40% of organisations using multiple SaaS products will also utilise an SMP by 2027.

GigaOm Radar - SaaS Management
Positioning of 11 SaaS management platform vendors

The report, which covers 11 SMP vendors, positions Trelica as one of three industry "leaders" and one of just two industry "outperformers". With significant Venture Capital & Private Equity interest in the space - including several investors backing more than one SMP vendor - Trelica remains the only independent, self-funded vendor featured in the report.

Why Trelica's independence is important

"Trelica has a deep focus on quality in its core product, a sentiment confirmed by several of its users."

As an independent SMP vendor, Trelica is able to drive a technology roadmap and business strategy based on the needs of its customers, not the demands of investors. To deliver the greatest possible value, Trelica collaborates closely with customers to develop new features that are quickly integrated into the platform so all customers can begin to benefit. As noted in the GigaOm report, which incorporates Trelica user feedback from customer questionnaires, "Trelica has a deep focus on quality in its core product, a sentiment confirmed by several of its users."

About the report

The GigaOm Radar report, now in its second year, is still the only comprehensive SaaS Management Platform market review by an independent analyst. The report profiles and compares key vendors, equipping IT decision-makers with the information they need to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements.

Specifically, the report Iocates companies on two key axes: "maturity" and "innovation" based on evaluated criteria such as feature-richness, scalability, performance and total cost of ownership. Industry leaders are positioned in the innermost, dark gray circle of the GigaOm 'Radar'.

IT buyers expect breadth of functionality from SMPs

Reflecting market demand, the 'SaaS Management Platform' category label continues to be broad - encompassing a wide range of themes, from SaaS spend control and vendor management, to access compliance and automation of IT operations.

To be considered a "full-featured" SMP in the GigaOm report, vendors need to cover "SaaS financial operations (SaaSFinOps) to handle spend and contract renewal, as well as SaaS operations (SaaSOps) for user lifecycle and sensitive data management."

The report notes that "The expectation is that solutions that deliver a full-featured platform will see wider adoption, while those that do not will become niche providers."

Why was Trelica identified as a market outperformer?

Trelica is one of just two vendors offering an end-to-end platform with features for both SaaSFinOps and SaaSOps. This functional breadth supports an overall strategy "to provide a self-service operating platform that enables finance, purchasing, IT, and security to operate in a federated model while delivering target outcomes," notes the GigaOm report.

The vendor insights section of the report lists Trelica's key strengths vs. other providers who were evaluated. These include "end-to-end SMP features with a wide range of integrations, a content-rich application catalog, full visibility of spend, an innovative contract renewal module, and a user-friendly lifecycle management workflow solution."

Trelica's viewpoint: efficiency rules in a tough economic climate

The GigaOm report cites "On-time contract renewals with optimized entitlements aligned to application usage" and "Operational efficiencies and governance enabled by automated workflows" as key benefits of implementing a SaaS management platform.

As Iain McGhee, Co-Founder of Trelica, notes, "Being bootstrapped, we understand that operating a lean, sustainable business has never been more important. We're here to help IT teams simplify their SaaS usage and lead the charge on operational efficiency."

You can access the full report here. https://trelica.com/gigaom-radar-saas-management-platforms/?utm_source=nw&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=gigaom-june-23 Learn more about Trelica's SaaS Management Platform at trelica.com.

For more information
media@trelica.com

Contact Information
Iain McGhee
Co-Founder
iain.mcghee@trelica.com


