Source: OYO Hotels & Homes Pvt Ltd OYO becomes accommodation partner of differently abled Indian cricket team for Malaysia tour - OYO to offer discounted accommodation to the differently abled Indian cricket team touring Malaysia

- Accommodation to be arranged in Hotel Signature International at Kuala Lumpur

- The team is on a 3-day tour to Malaysia (June 12-14) to play matches with Malaysian team

- OYO has also offered accommodation for differently abled players in India during the Sardar Patel Divyang Cricket Tournament

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9, 2023 - (ACN/NewsVoir) - Global hospitality technology company OYO has announced that it will offer discounted accommodation to the differently abled Indian cricket team touring Malaysia from June 12 to 14 2023.



The sponsorship is a part of OYO's ongoing commitment to supporting inclusivity and promoting equal opportunities for all individuals in sports.



As part of the sponsorship, OYO will take care of the team's accommodation expenses throughout the duration of the tournament at discounted prices. Their accommodation will be arranged at Hotel Signature International in Kuala Lumpur to ensure that the players can focus on their performance and have a comfortable and stress-free stay during the competition.



The tour is organised by the Divyang Cricket Control Board of India which handles the affairs of Indian Cricket Team for the physically challenged, Indian wheelchair cricket team, Indian women cricket team for the physically challenged and Indian deaf and dumb cricket team.



Speaking on the development, Akshay Rathod, Country Head, OYO Malaysia said "OYO believes in creating an inclusive environment where every athlete, regardless of their unique abilities, can participate in sports with equal opportunities. This is a great opportunity for us to host cricket players from India and give them a memorable experience. With this initiative, we aim to break down barriers and foster an environment where these players can thrive, showcasing their talents and abilities without limitations".



Ghazal Khan, CEO, Divyang Cricket Control Board of India said "We would like to thank OYO for going above and beyond in arranging accommodation for our players and championing equality. OYO's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and accessibility is truly inspiring and it has created an environment where everyone can fully participate and excel. It has made a lasting impact on the lives of these athletes, and for that, we are immensely grateful".



OYO's partnership with the differently abled cricket team aligns with OYO's core values of diversity, accessibility and innovation. It recently provided accommodation for disabled players who participated in the Sardar Patel Divyan Cricket Tournament in Lucknow, India.



