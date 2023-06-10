Monday, 12 June 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global U.S. Polo Assn. Presents Vibrant, Sporty Spring-Summer Collection 2024, at 104th Edition of Pitti Immagine Uomo Multi-Billion-Dollar Global Sports Brand's Motto, "Play Your Part," at the Pitti Games

FLORENCE, ITALY & WEST PALM BEACH, FL, June 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - U. S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), presents its vibrant, sporty Spring-Summer Collection 2024 from June 13-16 at Pitti Immagine Uomo at the historic Fortezza da Basso in Florence.



The U.S. Polo Assn. tagline, "Play Your Part" is all about teamwork and doing what's right in sports and in life. Perfectly matched with U.S. Polo Assn., "Pitti Games" is the theme that defines the style and atmosphere of this year's Pitti Immagine. The show's Creative Directors Leonardo Corallini and Angelo Figus emphasize "play" as the keyword, which is synonymous with energy, commitment, and a desire to succeed. These themes are shown consistently in the authentic style of U.S. Polo Assn.



The EVENTS:



Join U.S. Polo Assn. from June 13-16 at Booth 25 Cavaniglia, where the multi-billion-dollar sports brand will showcase its Spring-Summer Collection 2024, celebrating the brand's heritage in the sport of polo since 1890. See the collection in an immersive digital setting that is unlike any the brand has presented before. Visitors to the booth will see the presence of U.S. Polo Assn.'s double horsemen logo and signature red, white and blue stripe, as well as video and online activations. Delicious Sammontana Gelati will be served at the booth to all guests, while the media will enjoy a toast of champagne by Taittinger, a tradition in the sport of polo, in a separate VIP Media Lounge.



A very special panel discussion on Wednesday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. will feature entrepreneur, TV presenter, Instagram influencer, and sports enthusiast Federica Nargi, as well as Stefano Giansanti, Captain of the Italian Polo Team, and Alessandro Giachetti, Member of the Federation of Italian Sports Equestrian (FISE) Polo. Also presenting will be J. Michael Prince, the President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and oversees the $2.3 billion U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 190 countries, and U.S. Polo Assn.'s Italian Apparel Licensee, Incom's CEO, Lorenzo Nencini, who was recently appointed and serves on the 2023 Pitti Immagine's Board of Directors.



U.S. Polo Assn. will also be celebrating "Live Authentically," an evening inspired by fashion, art, sports and music, on Wednesday, June 14, with a spectacular VIP Party in the magical Giarino Torrigiani.



Nestled in the heart of Florence, where inspiration will surround this private, invitation-only event, the Torrigiani Garden is the largest private urban garden in Europe. This unforgettable night will feature a candlelit dinner served around a horseshoe table, and include a world-renowned artist, a remarkable horse whisperer, and conclude with one of the most popular rock bands in the region originating from Florence. The featured wine will be provided by world-renowned Il Borro, alongside Champagne Partner Taittinger and sweet treats by Sammontana Gelati. Last but not least, specialty branded Porsches, representing "horsepower," will be exhibited and sponsored by Centro Porsche Firenze.



The COLLECTION:



The season's U.S. Polo Assn. Men's and Women's Collection of apparel, presented by Incom, is inspired by the colors and moods of the Mediterranean Sea and focuses on beautiful sun-washed colors and shades of blue, relaxed fits, and artisan materials. Consumers will also see amazing textures in menswear from lightweight woven shirts, like linen and seersucker, to light, cheerful colors and florals that exude a retro flare. U.S. Polo Assn. never strays far from its origins or its authentic connection to the sport of polo with the classic polo shirt. This season, consumers will find fun and fashionable variations, whether it's retro, stripes, color blocking or the most classic simple style. Polos look great on everyone, whether it's men, women or kids. For women, the polo dress is coming back in a big way, and you'll see feminine details like ruffles, embroidery, and eyelet fabrics. The brand's USPA Life product continues to grow with a focus on sustainable denim, the use of supima cotton, and more. The product is identifiable by labels and a logo promoting the colors of USPA Life - white, navy, and field green - the consumer's cue to our sustainably sourced product.



For handbags this season, presented by Eastlab, consumers can expect the softest of leather and simple shapes, from warm caramel colors to pops of citrus like lime, yellow, pink and lavender. Beach and destination bags are made of natural fabrics like canvas and raffia or straw for a hand-crafted artisanal look. U.S. Polo Assn. logos and monograms alongside equestrian prints are a mainstay and look great on any fabric. Going from day into night, we see shimmering metallics that remind us that sporty is also elegant.



Spring-Summer 2024 shoes presented by Bonis provide many new styles, offering new materials, colors, and innovative structures that respect the brand's philosophy while always paying close attention to the themes of quality, sport and authenticity. The collection is characterized by an expansion of both the casual and the sportier styles with an introduction of various new models that range from the more classic model to more urban and sportier. U.S. Polo Assn.'s women's and men's new collection presents styles that underline the commitment to build on USPA LIFE, the sustainable initiative of the brand.



The season's U.S. Polo Assn. Watch & Jewelry Collection by EuroTrade is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style, and each season the designs reach a new level with unique details, shapes and colors. The Spring-Summer 2024 Collection combines new elements and stunning colors, from pastels to brights, with the key elements of our brand's heritage. Within the collection, customers will find a combination of natural gemstones, enamel elements, and colored crystals to create perfect summer essential accessories.



Finally, the signature red, white and blue stripe is omnipresent for U.S. Polo Assn., from apparel, shoes, and accessories to store decor and game gear, because it's a pillar of the brand. Look for this accent embedded in much of the Spring-Summer Collection 2024.



The EXECUTIVES:



Alongside Nencini in Florence for Pitti week is J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USA-based USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand globally. Prince said, "I am proud to be here in Florence representing U.S. Polo Assn. at the greatest industry trade show in the world, alongside such outstanding partners as Incom, Bonis, EastLab and EuroTrade, who represent the very best of what our global brand has to offer," said Prince "We plan to bring some excitement to the Pitti Uomo show with this Collection, while also showcasing our brand's authentic connection to the sport of polo. And our very special VIP party at the magical Giarino Torrigiani gardens will be a night to remember; an event of fashion, art, sport and music that's not to be missed!"



Florentine by birth, Lorenzo Nencini joined the family company, Incom, based in Montecatini Terme, in his early twenties. When Incom and U.S. Polo Assn. entered their licensing arrangement at the end of 2007, Nencini became responsible for the partnership that has helped both Incom and U.S. Polo Assn. become a great success story in Western Europe. About his appointment to the Pitti Immagine Board of Directors explains Nencini, "It's both a privilege and an honor to be a member of a board consisting of talented entrepreneurs, where together we can share ideas and innovations to enhance the breadth and depth of Pitti Immagine. My goal for participation on the Pitti Board is to stimulate and inspire a modern vision for the future of fashion at the world's most influential men's fashion tradeshow."



Alongside Prince and Nencini, U.S. Polo Assn. licensees in Italy are Augusto Bonetto representing Bonis, Andrea Zini representing EastLab, and Franco Zuccon representing EuroTrade, who will all be present to proudly show their respective products and speak with partners, vendors, and other brand representatives.



About U.S. Polo Assn.



U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top five sports licensors in 2022, alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.



About Incom S.p.A.



Incom S.p.A., founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, manages, as a licensee, the apparel for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Western Europe, which produces and distributes iconic clothing brands all over the world. In addition, Incom is one of the main suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing in the Italian State both for uniforms and for technical clothing. Since January 2008, it has been producing and distributing men's, women's, and children's clothing in Western Europe under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, with record sales results and growth. For further information, visit www.incomitaly.com.



EuroTrade s.r.l.



EuroTrade is U.S. Polo Assn.'s licensee in Western Europe for watches and accessories. Headquartered in Italy, EuroTrade was founded in 1987 and specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality watches and accessories characterized by original design and innovative technology. EuroTrade offers the market an original and trendy accessory to wear on any occasion. Visit www.incomitaly.com/en/euro-trade-s-r-l/.



About Bonis S.P.A



Bonis is the exclusive footwear licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. in Europe. Founded in 1970, Bonis is a leading company in the footwear business and is a partner selected by some of the most influential international brands. Located in the heart of the Asolo and Montebelluna footwear district, the home of the most important sport system brands. Bonis works with private labels, contracting and licensing. Visit www.bonis-spa.com.



About Eastlab



Eastlab is the exclusive licensee for U.S. Polo Assn. handbags in Europe. Founded in 2015, Eastlab today represents some of Italy's major players in the production and marketing of bags, footwear, accessories, and suitcases. Eastlab's targeted response to market demand and passion for the craft has allowed the company to quickly acquire great credibility in the market and gain the trust of important partners. Visit www.eastlab.it/.



