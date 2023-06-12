

SINGAPORE June 12, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - The Vivid Food program presents a stellar line-up of local culinary heroes along with internationally acclaimed pitmasters for Vivid Fire Kitchen, a barbecue of epic proportions taking place at The Cutaway, Barangaroo for three weeks of flame-fuelled festivities set alongside the immersive splendour of Vivid House. Chef Dave Pynt Visitors to Vivid Fire Kitchen will be spoilt for choice, with Ross Lusted from Woodcut at Crown Sydney; revered chef and fire connoisseur Tim “Chef Tonto” Yates; Danielle Alvarez; one of Australia’s most celebrated chefs, who was previously at Fred’s, and Jordan Walker Toft from Mimi’s all set to showcase their primal cooking skills. Festival-goers can grab a free spot by the fire pit to watch pitmasters take to the coals, purchase exclusive dishes and discover tips and tricks from the best of the barbecue trade. Vivid Fire Kitchen will also host an exciting line-up of street food, trailblazing restaurants and innovative dining concepts, including Alibi Bar & Dining; modern Indian offering Don’t Tell Aunty; NOLA Smoke House and Bar; social dining enterprises Kabul Social, Colombo Social and Coyoacán Social; low’n’slow specialists BlackBear BBQ; Brazilian Parilla barbecue specialist Pampa Flame; Asian American barbecue fusion Smok’n Blues; and the Catalonian inspired Bar La Salut, as well as the delicious brainchild of three junior fine-dining chefs, Burger Head. Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini said the culinary creations on offer at Vivid Fire Kitchen and throughout the Vivid Food program perfectly complemented the visual, ideas and musical experiences the festival offers. “For the first year of Vivid Food, we couldn’t be happier with the line-up assembled across the whole program, and the latest additions to Vivid Fire Kitchen. These pitmasters and dining concepts are showcasing the best of Sydney's culinary scene in an accessible way,” Ms Minervini said. “With all Vivid Fire Kitchen events taking place at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, festival-goers can round out their Vivid Sydney experience here before or after experiencing the 8.5km Vivid Light Walk, along with the incredible offering from our Vivid Music and Vivid Ideas program.” The additions to the Vivid Fire Kitchen line-up join previously announced pitmasters Lennox Hastie of Firedoor,MasterChef Australia 2021 runner-up Pete Campbell, Singapore-based, Michelin-starred chef Dave Pynt and raw fire cooking connoisseur Pip Sumbak. World Barbecue Champion Sterling Smith and Pitmasters Brasil founder Daniel Lee will also take to the coals, plus Aussie-born Jess Pryles will be bringing her innovative Texan flair to smoking and grilling. It won’t all be about the food at Vivid Fire Kitchen: guests can also try a Fire + Ice cocktail, topped with a flaming marshmallow and served in an edible ice cup, or slake their thirst with delectable drinks from Tempus Two, 4 Pines Brewing Co. and Unexpected Guest Gin, among other leading local producers. When the sweet cravings call, head to the hot chocolate and s’mores bar or, for something stronger, drop by Mr Black for an espresso martini. Vivid Fire Kitchen is free entry for visitors to Vivid Sydney, complementing other free festival events; the 8.5km Light Walk from Circular Quay to Central Station, including DJs at the Goods Line; thought-provoking talks at the Powerhouse and Australian Museums; and the Tumbalong Nights concert series. Vivid Fire Kitchen is being produced by IMG, the global events company behind Gourmet Escape, Taste Festivals, The Big Feastival, New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Frieze art fairs. For more information and to keep updated about the program, go to vividsydney.com About Vivid Sydney Vivid Sydney is Australia’s largest festival celebrating creativity, innovation and technology, and transforms Sydney into a kaleidoscope of colour and events for 23 nights. Staged for its 13th year in 2023, Vivid Sydney will bring together mesmerising displays from the world’s brightest light artists, exhilarating live music performances, deep-dive discussions with thought leaders, and innovative experiences from food creatives. Vivid Sydney is owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, the NSW Government’s tourism and major events agency. About IMG IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world’s greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specialises in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. Media Contact:

