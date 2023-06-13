Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 08:14 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota Unveils New Technology That Will Change the Future of Cars
Pioneering the future with the power of technology, centered on innovative battery EV technology and the establishment of a hydrogen business

Toyota City, Japan, June 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) recently held a technical briefing session, "Toyota Technical Workshop," under the theme "Let's Change the Future of Cars" and announced a variety of new technologies that will support its transformation into a mobility company.

Hiroki Nakajima, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, explained Toyota's technology strategy and the direction of future car manufacturing. In addition, he spoke on specific and diverse technologies, including concepts under development, which will help achieve the vision and policies that have been communicated so far. Also speaking were Takero Kato, who has been appointed president of the newly established BEV Factory, and Mitsumasa Yamagata, who is scheduled to be appointed president of the Hydrogen Factory to be launched in July. They elaborated on their respective strategies for the battery EV and hydrogen businesses.

For more information, visit https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39288520.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation
