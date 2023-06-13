Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 13:56 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Choshi City and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign Regional Development Agreement

TOKYO, June 13, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - The city of Choshi in Japan's Chiba Prefecture (Choshi City) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement to both strengthen collaborations and help to revitalize Choshi City through energy (EX)* and digital (DX) transformations.


Choshi City has taken a number of steps to rebuild itself into a sustainable city that makes the most of the region's abundant natural resources. These include its comprehensive roadmap for redevelopment, its zero-carbon vision, and its DX promotion plan.

In May 2022, MC announced its latest management plan, entitled "Midterm Corporate Strategy 2024 - Creating MC Shared Value". Through connected advances in both EX and DX, MC is now working to revitalize regions and build independent, distributed communities that provide vibrant and convenient living environments and new, carbon-neutral industries that are powered by renewable energies.

Beginning with the launch of MC's offshore wind power project, Choshi City and MC have been working together to identify the region's challenges and to provide solutions for further development of Choshi City. Under the terms of our latest agreement, we are currently examining several regional-revitalization projects that fall within our scope of collaboration, the details of which are broken down below.

*Joint work in energy shall focus on balancing sustainable enhancements of industrial competitiveness and addressing environmental concerns.

1. Scope of Collaboration
(1) Use of digital technologies to revitalize and rebuild safe-and-secure local communities.
(2) Use of digital technologies and other means for energy, mobility, infrastructure and other fields to enhance services for local citizens.
(3) Construction of data-connectivity platform aimed at enhancing services for local citizens.
(4) Building of net-zero-carbon city through use of renewable energies and other advances.
(5) Use of digital technologies and other means to enhance education and culture.
(6) Reinvigorating tourism and other regional industries.

2. Project Examples
(1) Regional portal, digital tourism passport and other digital tools for the provision of public-information services.
(2) Subscription-based, home repair service offered by MC Group company HomeServe Japan Corporation.
(3) Power business-related services for net-zero-carbon city.
(4) Mobility services in anticipation of EV growth and on-demand transportation options.
(5) Establishment of "area vision" to promote tourism and tourism-related services.
(6) Sales of locally produced goods and diversification of primary industry.
(7) Work to increase hometown-tax contributions.
(8) Retail services developed by MC Group company Lawson, Inc. and its group companies.
(9) Development of emergency power system that makes use of flexible sources of electricity, including electric vehicles owned by MC's Choshi Branch.
(10) Support in providing property information and event notifications in conjunction with broader efforts by MC's Choshi Branch to establish facilities for local interaction and new business creation.

Inquiry Recipient:
Mitsubishi Corporation
Telephone:+81-3-3210-2171
Facsimile:+81-3-5252-7705


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Mitsubishi Corporation
Sectors: Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
Mitsubishi Corporation Links

http://www.mitsubishicorp.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitsubishi-corporation/

Mitsubishi Corporation
June 9, 2023 10:47 HKT/SGT
Pilot Project for Lifelog-based Health Services in Muraoka-Fukasawa District
May 31, 2023 11:20 HKT/SGT
Tokyo Kiraboshi FG and MC Sign Business Alliance Agreement
May 17, 2023 13:19 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Invests in Kyoto Fusioneering, a spin-off from Kyoto University
May 2, 2023 15:59 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Launch of Marunouchi Climate Tech Growth Fund L.P.
Apr 26, 2023 18:03 HKT/SGT
NextGen, a South Pole/Mitsubishi Corporation joint venture, establishes world's largest diversified portfolio of permanent carbon dioxide removals to scale the market
Apr 14, 2023 17:19 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific Appoints New CEO
Apr 13, 2023 11:47 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: Donation for the establishment of incubation program with Kyoto University
Apr 11, 2023 13:27 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announces Establishment of Marunouchi Capital Fund III
Apr 10, 2023 12:05 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Signs Loan Agreement for Monsoon Cross-border Wind Project in Laos
Apr 6, 2023 14:08 HKT/SGT
Toyobo and MC Launch Operations at New Joint Venture Company
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       