Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: APB Resources Bhd
APB Announces Entrance of Press Metal Co-Founder as Substantial Shareholder
Dato' Koon Poh Tat emerges with 5.73% stake in the Group

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, June 14, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - APB Resources Berhad, a fabricator of design engineering equipment, today announced that Dato' Koon Poh Tat has emerged as a substantial shareholder in the Group with a direct 5.73% stake following the acquisition of 6.35 million shares.

Marcus Chin Choon Wei, Executive Director of APB

Dato' Koon Poh Tat, Substantial Shareholder of APB

The shares were acquired on 13 June 2023 from the open market. Dato Koon is a co-founder and Executive Director of Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Berhad, an integrated aluminium producer. He is also Executive Director of PMB Technology Berhad, a fabricator of aluminium facade systems for buildings.

At the same time, the Group is also pleased to announce the appointments of Dato Sri Abdul Rahim Jaafar as Chairman, Mr. Liaw Wei Gian as Executive Director and Mr. Chin Choon Wei as Executive Director.

Dato Sri Abdul Rahim retired from the Royal Malaysian Police in 2021 as Director of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order. He is a member of the Police Force Commission. He is also the Chairman of Artroniq Berhad.

Liaw is an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Artroniq and Chin is Chief Financial Officer of Artroniq.

Dato' Koon said, "We are delighted to come onboard APB and look forward to working with the rest of the Board of Directors (BoD) as well as the entire team to bring more success to the Group. We see lots of opportunities that we can take advantage of that can enhance the performance of APB in the longer term."

Executive Director of APB, Mr. Chin Choon Wei said, "I am confident that the new members of APB's BoD will help guide the Group to expand its market presence as a fabricator of design engineering equipment. I note the outlook for the industry is improving as capital spending picks up from the chemicals, oil palm and power generation industries."

APB's share price as of today closes at 2.92sen, an increase of 29.78% compared to yesterday's 2.25sen.

APB Resources Bhd: 5568 [BURSA: APBB] [RIC: APBS:KL] [BBG: APBB:MK], https://www.apb-resources.com/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: APB Resources Bhd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Local Biz, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
BlackRock and Avaloq Unveil Strategic Partnership to Provide Integrated Technology Solutions, Meeting Evolving Needs of Wealth Managers  
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 8:06:00 PM
APB Announces Entrance of Press Metal Co-Founder as Substantial Shareholder  
June 14, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
INNIO's 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrates the Company's Continuous Progress Toward Attaining Its Sustainability Goals  
June 14, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
The World AI Show unveils next wave of enterprise AI solutions  
June 14, 2023 19:44 HKT/SGT
HotelRunner Introduces AI-Powered Review Center for Enhanced Reputation Management in the Travel and Hospitality Industry  
June 14, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
World AI Show: Raising the Bar of Innovation  
June 14, 2023 15:49 HKT/SGT
Honda Aircraft Company Announces Plan to Commercialize New Light Jet  
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 2:10:00 PM
CIPHER-CORE, Inc. President Invited to Present Company at Digital Currency Conference  
June 14, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
NSI Lab Solutions Launches MicroVive: The Only 30-Day Rehydration Fluid for Microbiological Cultures  
June 14, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
43rd ASEAN Food Security Meeting: Indonesia urges ASEAN anticipate global food crisis  
June 14, 2023 06:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
DX Leaders Strategy Forum Philippines 2023
14   June
Makati, Philippines
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT UAE 2023
14  -  15   June
UAE
3rd Edition of SpeechTech Summit India
15  -  16   June
New DelhI, INDIA
Conversational AI & Customer Experience
15  -  16   June
Malaysia
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SUMMIT PHILIPPINES 2023
16   June
Manila, Philippines
The Global Agility Summit'23
20   June
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
HR Tech Philippines 2023
28   June
Manila, Philippines
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       