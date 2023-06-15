|
MANILA, June 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - W.Media, a leading technology events company, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023, scheduled to take place on June 22, 2023 at Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC, Taguig City. This landmark event will bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and professionals from around the world to discuss and shape the future of cloud and data centers in the Philippines.
The W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023 is set to be a one-of-a-kind platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among experts, leaders and advocates in the digital infrastructure space. With a focus on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices, this convention aims to empower organizations to leverage cloud technologies and data centers effectively to drive business growth and achieve digital transformation.
Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, and expert-led workshops, covering a wide range of topics including:
Keynote Sessions
1. Fueling Digital Hypergrowth through Hyperconnected Data Centers
2. Beyond Boundaries: Charting the Course for Future Data Centres
3. Next Generation Data Centers: Future-Proofing the Philippines' Digital Infrastructure
4. The Power Of Automation Within The Digital Landscape
5. Future Proofing your Digital Infrastructure Strategy - Core and Edge Data Centers
Panel Discussion Topics
1. Anticipating Challenges Amidst The Growth Of The Philippines Datacenter Industry
2. Green Philippines: Progressing The Nation's Digital Sustainability
3. Innovation, Expansion & Security Within The Cloud
4. Realizing The Digital Future Of The Banking Sector
The Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention is an ideal platform for industry leaders, technology providers, and decision-makers to exchange ideas and explore the transformative potential of cloud and data centersAs the demand for digital services continues to grow, it is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the curve and embrace the opportunities that cloud and data center technologies offer. This convention will serve as a catalyst for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation, empowering organizations to unlock new possibilities in the digital economy.
The convention will also feature a vibrant exhibition area where leading technology vendors and solution providers will showcase their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions. Attendees will have the chance to interact with industry experts, explore the latest technologies, and forge valuable partnerships to drive their digital transformation journey.
Whether you are a technology enthusiast, C-level executive, IT professional, or industry thought leader, the W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone interested in harnessing the power of cloud computing and data centers to propel their organization forward.
To register or learn more about the convention, please visit the W.Media website: https://w.media/events/philippines-cloud-datacenter-convention-2023
For inquiries about the event, please contact:
Laiony Chan
Community Manager (Philippines), W.Media
Email: laiony@w.media
Phone Number: +63 9452856213
