Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 15, 2023
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: W.Media
W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023: Uniting Industry Leaders to Shape the Future of Cloud and Datacenter Industry

MANILA, June 15, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - W.Media, a leading technology events company, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023, scheduled to take place on June 22, 2023 at Grand Hyatt Manila in BGC, Taguig City. This landmark event will bring together industry leaders, technology experts, and professionals from around the world to discuss and shape the future of cloud and data centers in the Philippines.


The W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023 is set to be a one-of-a-kind platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among experts, leaders and advocates in the digital infrastructure space. With a focus on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices, this convention aims to empower organizations to leverage cloud technologies and data centers effectively to drive business growth and achieve digital transformation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in insightful keynote presentations, interactive panel discussions, and expert-led workshops, covering a wide range of topics including:

Keynote Sessions
1. Fueling Digital Hypergrowth through Hyperconnected Data Centers
2. Beyond Boundaries: Charting the Course for Future Data Centres
3. Next Generation Data Centers: Future-Proofing the Philippines' Digital Infrastructure
4. The Power Of Automation Within The Digital Landscape
5. Future Proofing your Digital Infrastructure Strategy - Core and Edge Data Centers

Panel Discussion Topics
1. Anticipating Challenges Amidst The Growth Of The Philippines Datacenter Industry
2. Green Philippines: Progressing The Nation's Digital Sustainability
3. Innovation, Expansion & Security Within The Cloud
4. Realizing The Digital Future Of The Banking Sector

The Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention is an ideal platform for industry leaders, technology providers, and decision-makers to exchange ideas and explore the transformative potential of cloud and data centersAs the demand for digital services continues to grow, it is crucial for businesses to stay ahead of the curve and embrace the opportunities that cloud and data center technologies offer. This convention will serve as a catalyst for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation, empowering organizations to unlock new possibilities in the digital economy.

The convention will also feature a vibrant exhibition area where leading technology vendors and solution providers will showcase their cutting-edge products, services, and solutions. Attendees will have the chance to interact with industry experts, explore the latest technologies, and forge valuable partnerships to drive their digital transformation journey.

Whether you are a technology enthusiast, C-level executive, IT professional, or industry thought leader, the W.Media Philippines Cloud and Datacenter Convention 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone interested in harnessing the power of cloud computing and data centers to propel their organization forward.

To register or learn more about the convention, please visit the W.Media website: https://w.media/events/philippines-cloud-datacenter-convention-2023

For inquiries about the event, please contact:
Laiony Chan
Community Manager (Philippines), W.Media
Email: laiony@w.media
Phone Number: +63 9452856213


Topic: Press release summary
Source: W.Media
Sectors: Trade Shows, Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

W.Media
Feb 11, 2022 13:07 HKT/SGT
Digital Week 2.0: Largest Coming Together of Southeast Asia's Digital Future
Sept 2, 2021 14:38 HKT/SGT
Over 400 Senior IT Professionals to Attend APAC's Largest Virtual Cloud & Datacenter Summit this October
July 29, 2021 17:06 HKT/SGT
Last Call: Nomination Window Closing for W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021
July 7, 2021 16:40 HKT/SGT
Nominations Open for W.Media Cloud & Datacenter Awards 2021
May 3, 2021 15:52 HKT/SGT
Digital Week Northeast Asia 2021: How will Japan's Data Centre market play out?
Apr 6, 2021 11:05 HKT/SGT
Join Asia's top Cloud and Cybersecurity Experts as they discuss Industry 4.0 developments at Digital Week, 20-22 April 2021
Mar 4, 2021 10:18 HKT/SGT
Launch of Digital Week 2021: Northeast Asia April Virtual Conference
Jan 11, 2021 08:08 HKT/SGT
Japan Datacenters: Market Insights 2021
Jan 7, 2021 10:23 HKT/SGT
Launch of Digital Week 2021: Southeast Asia
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       