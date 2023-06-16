

Penta announces the inaugural Brighter Future Award to honour maternal and child health champions PADOVA, ITALY / ACNNEWSWIRE / June 15, 2023 / Penta, an international independent scientific network dedicated to maternal and child health research, is proud to unveil the Brighter Future Award (BFA), an annual global event designed to celebrate the remarkable efforts of individuals and organisations working tirelessly to improve health outcomes for children and pregnant individuals living with infectious diseases worldwide. Penta Brighter Future Award

An illustration diverse group of children holding hands with the Fondazione Penta ETS logo As we acknowledge the vital role of local champions in driving positive change, the BFA aims to recognise these outstanding change-makers and provide opportunities for scientists to connect with and learn from local communities at the forefront of maternal and child health. "Our children are our future, and their well-being should be a shared responsibility that transcends scientific boundaries. Only by fostering collaboration, advocacy, and policy changes can we ensure that the scientific advancements translate into tangible improvements for every child, paving the way for a healthier, brighter tomorrow," said Carlo Giaquinto, President of Fondazione Penta ETS and Professor of Paediatrics at the University of Padua, Italy. Seven winners will be selected by an international jury of experts in their fields. The winners will each receive a €5,000 prize to support their ongoing work. Additionally, the BFA will provide all-expenses-paid trips for the winners to attend the 2024 Penta ID Network meeting in Italy. This prestigious event offers a platform for the winners to share their work with Penta researchers and join a network of like-minded professionals dedicated to child health. The BFA comprises two categories: Penta's Brighter Future Award: Six awards, one for each of the six global regions

Penta's Brighter Future Young Researcher Award: One award to a young researcher in the maternal and child health fields. Nominations for the Penta BFA are open from June 15 to September 15, 2023. A distinguished panel of experts, including scientists, child health specialists and experts in youth participation in medical research from across the globe, will evaluate the nominations based on criteria such as innovation, sustainability, community engagement and social justice. Winners will be announced on December 1, 2023. More about the BFA nomination process in this video: https://youtu.be/6bCvobzbExc By recognising the outstanding efforts of those working to make a real difference in maternal and child health worldwide, we hope to inspire others to follow in their footsteps and work towards creating positive change in their own communities. For more information about the Brighter Future Award and Penta, please visit https://penta-id.org/bfa. Contact Information Francesca Mazzetto

