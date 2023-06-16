Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 16, 2023
Friday, 16 June 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Playbux.co
Playbux and iQIYI Globally Launch 'Watch to Win'
Playbux.co and iQIYI Announce Groundbreaking Partnership, Revolutionizing the Streaming Landscape by Launching the Largest "Watch to Win" WEB3 Project in the World

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Playbux.co, the largest "X" to win web3 platform in the world, and iQIYI, the global streaming leader specialized in premium Asian content, are thrilled to announce their groundbreaking collaboration, set to redefine the way audiences engage with digital content. This unprecedented partnership aims to empower individuals worldwide to enjoy premium yet free content while unlocking enticing digital prizes through the revolutionary "Watch to Win" feature.

Playbux X iQIYI partnership
Playbux X iQIYI watch to win global launch

On June 15, 2023, Playbux.co and iQIYI will unveil their visionary collaboration, propelling streaming entertainment into the future. By seamlessly integrating the cutting-edge capabilities of web3 technology with iQIYI's unparalleled streaming expertise, this partnership will revolutionize the way users consume and engage with their favorite content such as Oh No Here Comes Trouble, Love Between Fairy and Devil, just to name a few.

"Watch to Win" is the pinnacle of this transformative collaboration-a groundbreaking feature that empowers viewers to win captivating digital prizes as they immerse themselves in the vast world of iQIYI's diverse content library. Through Playbux.co's innovative web3 platform, users will be able to participate in interactive experiences, competitions, and challenges while enjoying their favorite shows and movies on iQIYI.

This collaboration reflects the shared vision of Playbux.co and iQIYI to create a dynamic ecosystem that combines entertainment and incentives. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Playbux.co ensures transparency, security, and seamless transactions for users, while iQIYI brings its exceptional content lineup and massive user base to the partnership. The result is an unparalleled streaming experience that offers both entertainment value and exciting rewards.

"We are thrilled to embark on this momentous partnership with iQIYI," said Sarun Vichayabhai, CEO of Playbux.co. "Together, we are redefining the streaming landscape by introducing 'Watch to Win,' a feature that will unlock a new dimension of engagement and rewards for our users. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of digital entertainment, and we are excited to bring it to audiences worldwide."

iQIYI, renowned for its premium content library spanning a wide range of genres and formats, shares Playbux.co's commitment to innovation and user-centric experiences. By harnessing the power of Playbux.co's web3 platform, iQIYI further strengthens its position as a pioneer in the streaming industry, offering users an unparalleled streaming experience that transcends traditional boundaries.

"We are excited to join forces with Playbux.co and introduce the 'Watch to Win' feature to our international users," said Frank Ye, Vice President and Head of Technology and Product at iQIYI. "This collaboration allows us to enhance our viewers' streaming experience by offering not only top-tier content but also an opportunity to win captivating digital prizes. iQIYI is committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision."

The Playbux.co and iQIYI partnership represents a transformative step forward in the streaming industry. The feature will be available to iQIYI users in strategic markets including Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines and The United States. As two industry leaders join forces, users can expect an unparalleled level of engagement, rewards, and entertainment value. Stay tuned for the official launch of the collaboration on June 15, 2023, as the world witnesses the birth of a new era in streaming.

About Playbux.co

Playbux.co is the largest web3 x to win platform in the world that combines entertainment and incentives, offering users unique interactive experiences and rewards. With its seamless integration of blockchain technology, Playbux.co ensures transparency, security, and a dynamic ecosystem for users to enjoy a wide range of entertainment options.

About iQIYI

iQIYI is an on-demand video streaming service providing beloved pan-Asian entertainment to international viewers. Offering both ad-supported and VIP subscription services, iQIYI delivers premium drama series, movies, variety shows, and anime; with local languages and subtitles; powered by cutting-edge technology. iQIYI international service can be enjoyed on any device via iQ.com and the app.

Contact Information
Sarun Vichayabhai
CEO
sarun@mycashback.co

