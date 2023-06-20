Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 02:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Dunhill Ventures Piers Dunhill and Dunhill Ventures Featured at World Economic Forum, Le Marche International des Professionnels de L'immobilier

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, June 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - On Jan. 8, 2023, Dunhill Ventures, a world leader in diversified investments, held a landmark event at this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, showcasing a portfolio of companies from industries as diverse as impact investing, blockchain, fintech, and environmental, social and governance (ESG). Piers Dunhill and the Dunhill Ventures Team took the opportunity to foster dynamic conversations about future innovations in these sectors.

Piers Dunhill

The World Economic Forum, held annually in Davos, is a renowned platform for global leaders from business, government, and various sectors to collaborate on issues of international concern. This year, the event focused on exploring solutions to complex global challenges and fostered an environment of strategic foresight.



Piers and the Dunhill Ventures Team seized the opportunity to convene meetings and panel discussions during this period with portfolio companies, leaders, and family office investors at a private chalet. The discussions encouraged the exchange of ideas and fostered mastermind sessions on how to scale impact in the world and promote innovation in industries. The members discussed advances in blockchain technology, discussions around ethical and impact investing, and exploring the innovations shaping the fintech and ESG sectors.



When asked about Dunhill Ventures' efforts within this forum, Piers commented, "Dunhill Ventures recognizes the power of collaboration and networking, and the WEF is an optimal platform for this." The event was a testament to Dunhill Ventures' commitment to aligning with the WEF's ethos of improving the state of the world through multi-stakeholder cooperation. Dunhill's initiatives are to provide its portfolio companies with high-impact networking opportunities, enhance their potential and contribute towards a global impact. "We can engage with leading industry figures, share insights, and work collaboratively towards creating a better future for all. It's about bringing our portfolio companies into conversations that matter."



Later on March 16, 2023, Piers Dunhill and the Dunhill Ventures Team hosted the Dunhill Real Estate Investor Reception in the French Riviera from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the prestigious Le Marche International des Professionnels de L'immobilier ("MIPIM") conference. The reception was open to High Net Worth Individuals and Partner Family Offices. The discussion topics with the attendees were Piers' envisaged UK Tier 2 affordable housing real estate project and the planned, structured investments in those housing projects.



When asked about plans for the family office environment, investment portfolio, and the efforts of the Dunhill Ventures Team, Piers highlighted that Dunhill Ventures would be hosting an exclusive "Raising Impact" event on June 27, in London, for over 100 curated impact-focused family offices that include some of the big names on the Sunday Times rich list. Piers said, "The event will feature eight selected companies that will be receiving investment from Dunhill Ventures and are in a range of businesses from clean energy to distributive education technology, preventative medicine, and a sustainable alternative to Bitcoin." Piers says this will be the first of roughly 20 events globally throughout the next 12 - 18 months for one of his upcoming TV shows.



