Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 22, 2023
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 11:30 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Ojas Yoga
International Yoga Day Celebrations by Ojas Yoga and Wellness Align with "Health Happiness Harmony" Book Launch, Inspiring a Holistic Approach to Inner Transformation

Singapore, June 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - In celebration of the highly anticipated International Yoga Day on June 21st' Ojas Yoga, a renowned holistic wellness and yoga practice hub, celebrated Yoga Day with transformative events and activities promoting health, harmony, and inner well-being. His Excellency.P Kumaran, High Commissioner of India, Singapore launched the book on 21st June 2023 on the auspicious day of International Yoga Day in Singapore at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple. A special master class was organized to celebrate and honor World Yoga Day in which around 200 people participated. The event aimed to promote the practice of yoga and its numerous benefits for physical and mental well-being. Participants had the opportunity to learn from esteemed yoga instructors, who guided them through various yoga techniques and shared their expertise.


International Yoga Day, celebrated every year on the 21st of June, was established by the United Nations, is a global initiative that recognizes the profound benefits of yoga for individuals and communities alike. It serves as a reminder of the timeless wisdom and practice of yoga, which has been cherished for centuries and continues to inspire millions worldwide.

As a leading yoga teacher and passionate advocate for the power of yoga, Archana Amlapure, Founder of Ojas Yoga and Wellness, is committed to spreading the joy and benefits of yoga to individuals of all ages and backgrounds. With a mission to foster a healthier and more balanced society, Archana has been empowering people on yoga and its benefits across Asia. The studio is located in 359A, Joo Chiat Road, Singapore. She has been instrumental in conducting various Yoga lessons for students from India, US, Thailand and Malaysia.

"I am thrilled to celebrate International Yoga Day and share the profound benefits of yoga with our community," said Archana, the visionary behind Ojas Yoga and Wellness. "Yoga has the power to heal, restore, and unite people from all walks of life. Our events and programs aim to create a space where individuals can cultivate mindfulness, strengthen their bodies, and nourish their souls. It is time to discover the transformative power of yoga and embark on a journey towards a healthier, more balanced life."

The book "Health Happiness Harmony" embarks on a journey that delves into the depths of our inner being, guiding us towards self-discovery, healing, and profound growth. Yoga, with its ancient roots and timeless wisdom, has the power to unlock every individual's true potential and connect to a state of harmony and balance.

Archana, on launching her first book, quips, "As I reflect upon the significance of yoga in my own life, I am humbled by its ability to create a profound shift in our physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. It is a practice that transcends boundaries, cultures, and beliefs, embracing all who seek solace, strength, and serenity. Through the pages of this book, we all have the opportunity to embark on a shared exploration of this beautiful and transformative practice. May this book serve as a trusted companion on your personal odyssey of self-discovery, growth, and connection. May it inspire you to step onto your mat with renewed vigor and embrace the teachings of yoga with unwavering devotion."

It is time to embrace the practice of yoga as a lifelong journey and let it illuminate your path with its transformative light.

About Ojas Yoga and Wellness-

Ojas Yoga and Wellness is a premier yoga studio dedicated to empowering individuals through yoga and mindfulness. Led by Archana Amlapure, a highly trained and experienced yoga teacher, Ojas offers a variety of classes, workshops, and retreats designed to support physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Website: https://ojasyog.com/

Contact:
Archana Amlapure
(+65) 8191 2862


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Ojas Yoga
Sectors: Daily News, Healthcare & Pharm, Regional, ASEAN, Local Biz, SMEs
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Project Cargo Conference Launched in Singapore  
June 22, 2023 13:37 HKT/SGT
Impactful AI Innovations Recognised at World AI Show and Awards  
June 22, 2023 13:17 HKT/SGT
MAZDA MX-30 e-SKYACTIV R-EV Mass Production Launched   
Thursday, June 22, 2023 12:17:00 PM
International Yoga Day Celebrations by Ojas Yoga and Wellness Align with "Health Happiness Harmony" Book Launch, Inspiring a Holistic Approach to Inner Transformation  
June 22, 2023 11:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation Announces New Participation in the Marimaca Copper Project in Chile  
Thursday, June 22, 2023 9:39:00 AM
Dubai FinTech Summit Concludes with 5,300 visitors; confirms second edition for May 2024  
June 21, 2023 22:17 HKT/SGT
Panasonic Energy and Mazda to Enter into Discussions to Establish Medium- to Long-term Partnership for Supply of Automotive Cylindrical Lithium-ion Batteries
  
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 8:04:00 PM
EC Healthcare Received "Institutional Investor" 2023 Multiple Awards in All-Asia Executive Team Rankings  
June 21, 2023 18:50 HKT/SGT
The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) launch landmark 10th edition as country reopens for international travel  
June 21, 2023 18:36 HKT/SGT
Wilstech Launches No-Code Mobile Application Platform eMOBIQ(R), Enables Greater SME, MSME and Entrepreneur Digital Economy Participation  
June 21, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       