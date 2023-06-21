Thursday, 22 June 2023, 19:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: U.S. Polo Assn. Global U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as Finalist for Best Sports Licensed Brand at 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards in Las Vegas

West Palm Beach, FL, June 22, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is pleased to announce the brand's nomination as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards for Best Sports Licensed Brand. The Licensing International Excellence Awards honor the way brands use licensing in innovative and creative methods to further their goals, products, and marketing around the globe.



Winners in 30 categories were selected by an expert global judging panel and voted on by members of the licensing industry at large from more than 200 finalists around the world. With more than 850 entries received, U.S. Polo Assn. was among notable brands, such as Formula 1, Head, The NFL Players Association (NFLPA), Starting Lineup, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and Yale University. Ultimately, the NFLPA was recognized as the finalist in the category for Best Sports Licensed Brand.



The multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand continued to enhance its authentic connection to the sport of polo in 2022 through outstanding storytelling, partnerships, sponsorships, and philanthropic endeavors. The Licensing International nomination acknowledged U.S. Polo Assn.'s growth and achievements, which include delivering a record $2.3 billion in global retail sales spanning 190 countries in over 1,100 retail stores, as well as department stores, sporting goods stores, and e-commerce.



"We are honored that U.S. Polo Assn. was nominated for the Best Sports Licensed Brand alongside other industry-leading organizations for the 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards," says J. Michael Prince, CEO & President of USPA Global Licensing, the company that oversees the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Our global team alongside our licensing and retail partners work tirelessly to bring the spirit of the sport of polo to life in our brand around the world. Receiving this nomination is recognition for this global effort."



Prince also wishes to congratulate The NFLPA for their performances this year and their win.



The brand also built on its successful digital strategies to generate record growth with some 50 brand sites in 20 languages and over 7 million social media followers in 2022. Moreover, U.S. Polo Assn. signed a global partnership with ESPN to air some of the top polo championships in the world, including the XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship, the prestigious Westchester Cup, and the U.S. Open Polo Championship(R) for sports fans and consumers to enjoy.



This year's Excellence Awards were held at The Luxor on June 12, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to celebrate the best of the global licensing industry. Attending the event this year on behalf of U.S. Polo Assn. was Chris Affolter, VP of Global Operations, and Jeff Nichols, Senior Director of Finance & Strategy.



About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)



U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named as one of the top five sports licensors in 2022 alongside the NFL, MLB, and NBA, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.



USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.



