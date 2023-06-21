Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Wilstech Sdn Bhd
Wilstech Launches No-Code Mobile Application Platform eMOBIQ(R), Enables Greater SME, MSME and Entrepreneur Digital Economy Participation
Accelerates digitalisation of Malaysian businesses and nurturing the digital talent ecosystem

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Wilstech Sdn Bhd ("Wilstech" or the "Company"), a leading one-stop Information Technology ("IT") solutions provider in Malaysia, today launched eMOBIQ(R), a leading no-code rapid mobile application development platform (RMAD). The launch of the platform, in conjunction with the Company's 5-year Anniversary, aims to accelerate the rapid adoption and immersion of local talent and businesses, particularly, entrepreneurs, micro small-to-medium sized enterprises ("MSMEs"), and small-to-medium sized ("SMEs") in developing applications on the no-code platform. By doing so, these enterprises will be able to fast-track their digitalisation process to catalyse business growth in a faster, smarter, affordable and secure manner.

CT Shum, CEO of GMT, Wilson Low, Founder & CEO of Wilstech Sdn Bhd, Ernie Tan, Co-Founder & COO
of Wilstech Sdn Bhd, Muhammad Shaamel, Vice President of OrangeKloud [L-R]

The launch was officiated by Yang Berhormat ("YB") Datuk Ewon Benedick, Minister of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development ("MECD"), and witnessed by co-organiser Givemetext ("GMT") and IT partner OrangeKloud Ptd. Ltd.

The launch of eMOBIQ(R) and the eMOBIQ(R) Challenge is in line with the Government of Malaysia's goal to be a digitally inclusive nation. For the nation to succeed, cross-industry collaboration and government policies, from the Twelfth Malaysia Plan, MyDIGITAL, to Industry4WRD, amongst others, would need to go hand in hand to facilitate growth, development, and creating a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Malaysia. From public-private partnerships, industry and education initiatives, such as eMOBIQ(R) Challenge, to cross-industry collaborations with entrepreneurs, MSMEs to SMEs, a collaborative will be part of the nation's strong foundations for a digitally resilient and proficient Malaysia. Talent development is and will continue to be the backbone of the nation and economy, and creating this pathway that bridges higher education to a high-technology workforce will benefit our local businesses and rakyat.

Wilson Low, Chief Executive Officer of Wilstech said, "Malaysia has made significant progress in digitalising our economy, education, business and infrastructure. There is an urgent need for businesses and communities to accelerate their digitalisation to be competitive and capture opportunities in an increasingly volatile and challenging business environment. Against this backdrop, the launch of eMOBIQ(R) is timely as we look to collaborate with stakeholders in government, businesses and communities to encourage Malaysia's business ecosystem, especially entrepreneurs, MSMEs and SMEs, to take action and embark on their digital transformation now. Through this platform, we hope to support the nation's goal of offering greater digital inclusivity and access by equipping Malaysians and our local businesses with the digital knowledge, tools, and platform to fuel future growth."

Ernie Tan, Chief Operating Officer of Wilstech added, "Technology is dynamic and rapidly evolving. Access to curated and cutting-edge technologies and platforms will enable our current and future workforce to prepare, adapt and cater to the digitalisation needs of businesses. The launch of eMOBIQ(R) and the eMOBIQ(R) Challenge 2023 today is the testament to our commitment to provide access to new and affordable tools, platforms and technologies for individuals grow their potential, upskill, and improve their proficiencies."

The world is changing swiftly, driven by shocks and uncertainty surrounding trade tensions, economic growth, health, regulations, and geopolitical fractures. At the same time, the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), empowered by technology, has brought about change that impacts everything from efficiency, speed, diversification of products, to job opportunities - transforming and overhauling the way businesses and communities operate in general. Given the context, accelerating the digital economy will be key to enabling society to participate in and capitalise on opportunities in this advanced and ever-evolving environment. IT will enable seamless connectivity, which will generate new scientific research and breakthroughs, job opportunities, economic growth, and improve lives. Together, technology and digitalisation will help solve intricate and sophisticated problems, whilst big data will assist us in complex decision-making[1].

The digital economy is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Malaysia, contributing 22.6% to Malaysia's GDP and is expected to rise to 25.5% by 2025[2]. The key digital technologies include robotics, artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology, blockchain, financial technology, and cybersecurity. Through high-tech end-to-end solutions such as eMOBIQ(R), Wilstech will leverage its experience, expertise, network and technology to guide and assist enterprises and individuals to accelerate digitalisation to remain competitive and capitalise on opportunities brought about by the digital economy.

In conjunction with the launch of eMOBIQ(R) and the Company's 5-Year anniversary milestone, Wilstech also launched the eMOBIQ(R) Challenge 2023, the country's inaugural and largest no-coding app development competition. The first of its kind in Malaysia, the competition is open to all higher learning institutions nationwide, with the goal of catalysing a faster and wider adoption of digital adoption by building and uplifting the overall digital talent pipeline.

[1] World Economic Forum: Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils
[2] International Trade Administration - Malaysia Digital Economy

The eMOBIQ(R) Challenge has seen the sign-up and participation of 127 teams across 24 local universities, where they were put through the challenge of developing the most practical, innovative, and impactful mobile application via the eMOBIQ(R) platform. With a prize money of a total of RM300,000 prize pool, contestants were given two (2) months to complete their application designs which would be evaluated by a panel of judges consisting of industry professionals and entrepreneurs. The competition will be assessed based on creativity, practicality, impact on business, and presentation; as well as by popularity vote count on social media.

The eMOBIQ(R) Challenge has been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for three (3) categories: The most participating teams in a no-code app-building competition in Malaysia; the most higher learning institutions participating in a no-code app-building competition in Malaysia; and the highest prize money in a no-code app-building competition.

About Wilstech

Established in 2018, Wilstech specialises in business digitalisation services providing a complete spectrum of offerings aimed at empowering local businesses and SMEs to digitalise effectively and cost-efficiently - particularly during the current market environment. Wilstech's core services include software and mobile app development; web solutions; infrastructure and workstation solutions; HR, accounting and CRM solutions as well as a series of other added services. For more information please visit: https://wilstech.com/ and https://emobiq.io/


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Wilstech Sdn Bhd
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Wireless, Apps
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
EC Healthcare Received "Institutional Investor" 2023 Multiple Awards in All-Asia Executive Team Rankings  
June 21, 2023 18:50 HKT/SGT
The PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau) launch landmark 10th edition as country reopens for international travel  
June 21, 2023 18:36 HKT/SGT
Wilstech Launches No-Code Mobile Application Platform eMOBIQ(R), Enables Greater SME, MSME and Entrepreneur Digital Economy Participation  
June 21, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Franchising & Licensing Asia 2023 Paves the Way for Aspiring Entrepreneurs & Global-Ready Brands  
June 21, 2023 17:53 HKT/SGT
FTLife swept four awards at the Bloomberg Businessweek / Chinese Edition Financial Institution Awards 2023   
June 21, 2023 17:50 HKT/SGT
Start-up Express finalists make their pitches  
June 21, 2023 17:30 HKT/SGT
Crypto Oasis Ventures and Roland Berger Officially Launch "The Green Block"  
June 21, 2023 17:05 HKT/SGT
Latest Research Demonstrates Significant Uplift in Effectiveness of Advertising on Premium OTT Advertising over Mass Streaming Services  
June 21, 2023 14:32 HKT/SGT
Toyota Launches All-New Alphard and Vellfire  
Wednesday, June 21, 2023 12:32:00 PM
Expert Systems' FY23 Revenue and Net Profit Surge Around 30%  
June 21, 2023 11:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Solar＆Energy Storage Future Germany 2023
21   June
Munich, Germany
The MarTech Summit Jakarta
22   June
Jakarta, Indonesia
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       