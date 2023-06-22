Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 22, 2023
Thursday, 22 June 2023, 15:10 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: Post-Purchase Car Evolution Accelerating Efforts to Enhance Car Value
Upgrade Service Now Available for Prius U Grade in Japan

Toyota City, Japan, June 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that it has started offering an upgrade service in Japan that allows customers to swiftly evolve their cars in line with technological innovation as part of its efforts to enhance car value. The service is available for the Prius U Grade.

Upgrades and car evolution

Toyota Teammate [Advanced Park (with remote function)]

Toyota has been offering retrofitting of new equipment that was not installed at the time of purchase through KINTO FACTORY(1). This new upgrade service enables retrofitting of safety and security devices and functions previously unavailable, such as the Advanced Park feature of the Toyota Teammate advanced driving support technologies, to cars equipped with Upgrade Ready Design.

Upgrade Ready Design allows future devices and functions to be retrofitted by anticipating the work required for upgrades at the development stage and designing systems in advance that can significantly reduce the time required.

Toyota will continue its transformation into a mobility company by expanding upgrade menus and models to evolve cars so that customers can continue driving their beloved cars for many years to come.

Overview of upgrade service (KINTO Unlimited-exclusive Prius U Grade)

The Advanced Park feature (with remote function) of the Toyota Teammate advanced driver assistance technologies is available on the upgrade menu. In addition, seven items such as a Blind Spot Monitor, Panoramic View Monitor, Parking Support Brake (rear pedestrian detection), and Steering Wheel Heater can now be retrofitted individually as upgrade menu options even if they were not selected when the KINTO Unlimited contract was signed.

We will continue to consider expanding the upgrade menu to include large-screen display audio, heated seats, seat ventilation, and synthetic leather seats to meet customer needs.

Applications for the upgrade service will be accepted through the dedicated KINTO Unlimited smartphone app. Rates are standardized nationwide, and there are two payment options: a lump-sum payment or an addition to the monthly subscription fee.

(1) Service started on January 2022

For more information, visit: https://global.toyota/en/newsroom/corporate/39451974.html.


