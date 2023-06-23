Thursday, 22 June 2023, 16:08 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eisai Eisai's "Nouknow" Will Continue to be Utilized for Brain Health Assessment as Part of The FY2023 Dementia Examination Project by Tokyo Bunkyo City Achievement of Outcome Indicators in FY2022 Pay for Success Contract

TOKYO, June 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that brain health checks utilizing "NouKNOW" (pronounced "NOH-NOH"), Eisai's digital tool for self-assessment of cognitive function, will continue to be promoted as part of the FY2023 dementia examination project, conducted by Bunkyo City, Tokyo.



This project is designed to encourage approximately 12,300 Bunkyo City residents between the ages of 55 and 75, at a milestone of every 5 years, to have a brain health check using "NouKNOW". Those who have undergone the assessment can receive medical advice based on the results directly from a physician on site, and depending on the results, referrals can be made for consultations at medical institutions and support from visiting nurses.



Eisai and Bunkyo City, concluded a "Community Building Partnership Agreement to Promote Local Dementia Support Initiatives For Dementia Patients and Their Families' in June 2015, co-promoting a variety of efforts, including the awareness activities regard to disease and health such as the dementia caf", inviting medical doctors to give lectures to residents and operating a community center for intergenerational exchanges between residents.



The dementia examination project has been implemented since FY2021 as a priority policy of Bunkyo City, and Eisai has been providing "NouKNOW" and operational support for their public examinations. In FY2022, a Pay For Success (PFS) contract was introduced with the intention of further strengthening dementia awareness and early support, and the following outcome indicators were established. Eisai was commissioned for this project and achieved both outcome indicators through promotion measures such as the "NouKNOW" trial event and public lectures for residents on brain health.



Outcome Indicator 1: Increase brain health checks performed using "NouKNOW" at home, etc.



Outcome Indicator 2: Increase participation in lifestyle improvement programs

In FY2022, 430 people participated in on-site examinations (measurement using "NouKNOW" and medical interview), of which approximately 10% led to recommendations to see a medical institution. In FY2023, Eisai will continue to raise awareness of brain health among residents and contribute to early detection and support of dementia.



Eisai has concluded regional cooperation agreements with local governments, medical associations, and other organizations throughout Japan, and is promoting efforts to realize a Dementia-Inclusive Society (167 locations in 45 prefectures as of March 31, 2023). In addition, Eisai is collaborating with 46 other local governments including Bunkyo City (in FY2022) on dementia-related projects, providing opportunities for brain health assessments tailored to local issues and promoting initiatives to establish a pathway to subsequent medical care and support. Eisai will contribute to the creation of a community where citizens are aware of and check their brain health from the stage where they are in a healthy condition, and where early detection, diagnosis, and preparation for dementia are possible, aiming to realize a Dementia-Inclusive Society where people with dementia and the people in the daily living domain can live their lives how they would like.



About "NouKNOW"



"NouKNOW" (non-medical device) is a self-assessment tool of brain performance (brain health) developed by Eisai based on the algorithm created by Cogstate, Ltd. (Headquarters: Australia) for which Eisai holds the rights for exclusive development and commercialization worldwide. It is conducted through a simple card test using a PC, tablet or smartphone device to quantitatively measure brain performance in four tests evaluating psychomotor function, attention, learning and memory, and working memory. This digital tool allows users to self-assess independently and in a short time frame (approx.15 minutes), enabling regular assessments in instances such as daily life and health checkups. On the results screen, a score (brain performance index (BPI)) - as a measurement of quantified brain performance aspects such as memorization, cognition, and decision - appears along with lifestyle advice for maintaining brain performance.

For additional information, please visit https://nouknow.jp/(New Window). (Japanese only)



About Pay For Success (PFS)



Pay For Success (PFS) is a new method of public-private partnership to set outcome indicators in accordance with the administrative issues to be solved by the projects that local public entities, etc. contract out to private sectors for its implementation, and the amount paid by the local public entity, etc. to the private sector for outsourcing a project is linked to improvement of the relevant outcome indicators as evaluated by a third party. PFS is a policy promoted by the Cabinet Office of Japan, which is expected to improve the quality of public services and reduce expenditures.



Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-(0)3-3817-5120





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Eisai

Sectors: BioTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

