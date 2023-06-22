Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, June 23, 2023
Friday, 23 June 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: HOFA Gallery
Refik Anadol Headlines 'In Resonance' at Scorpios Curated by HOFA Gallery
The Encounters 'In Resonance' program is an unprecedented cultural initiative showcasing leading generative artists and musicians. It presents curated art installations, bespoke music compositions, live performances, and exclusive digital art drops at Scorpios, Mykonos (13 July - 3 September). Renowned artist Refik Anadol will launch an artwork collaboration with Brazil's Yawanawa Indigenous communities of Aldeia Sagrada and Nova Esperanca, donating his full share of the collection's sales directly to the Yawanawa community.

LONDON, June 23, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Art and tech pioneers HOFA and Scorpios, renowned Mykonos-based creative gathering place, partner for 'In Resonance', an exploratory art, music and culture program showcasing the interplay between contemporary art and music.




'In Resonance' is the inaugural edition of Scorpios Encounters, a newly launched platform for cultural experimentation, which will run during peak summer from 13 July until 3 September 2023. For 7 weeks, the eminently well-curated program will feature captivating installations by prominent generative artists, high-profile music collaborations, live musical performances, and exclusive digital art drops.

HOFA Co-founder Elio D'Anna explains, "In Resonance is a multidisciplinary program which brings leading AI artists and renowned musicians together to explore the profound connections between art and music as reflections, complements and natural evolutions of each other."

Headlining 'In Resonance' is the phenomenal Turkish-American media artist and director Refik Anadol. Renowned for his mesmerising immersive and interactive works, Anadol's creative endeavours have achieved global acclaim with digital collectible sales exceeding $30 million, amid notable collaborations with esteemed institutions like Sotheby's Hong Kong and MOMA New York.

At Scorpios, Anadol will unveil his latest collection of artworks, co-created with the Yawanawa Indigenous communities of Aldeia Sagrada and Nova Esperanca from Brazil (13 - 14 July) to reflect the dynamic interrelationship between Yawanawa culture and the Brazilian Amazon. Facilitated by Impact One as part of their "Possible Futures" program, this collaboration will explore the deep connections between human consciousness and nature with Anadol and Impact One donating their share of proceeds towards funding long-term initiatives for the protection of Yawanawa heritage.

Also headlining 'In Resonance' is trailblazing female AI artist Dr. Ivona Tau, renowned for her experimental photography and motion paintings created using GAN models trained on rich photographic data. Tau's new works, developed in collaboration with Jean Claude Ades, maestro of eclectic dancefloor rhythms, is based on light data collected in the island of Delos and is billed to go live during the second set (23 - 24 July) of the summer-long program.

French biological generative artist and musician Agoria will also present a new artwork created through the algorithmic fusion of sunset data captured at Scorpios, Mykonos (24 - 25 Aug), while New Zealander Jesse Woolston will release new AI artworks created around the theme of knowledge, spiritual beliefs and the power of AI in the fight against climate change (31 Aug - 1 Sept).

Other feature artists and musicians include Hugo Johnson, the hypnotic visual storyteller, who alongside Bedouin, known for their Middle Eastern and Western sound fusions, will present their collaborative masterpiece, Zorba, which reimagines extreme weather phenomena using geographic data.

Australian light sculptor Jason Sims, in collaboration with musical protege of meditative soundscapes Satori, will immerse viewers in a light-mediated exploration of natural systems (10 - 11 August), while the pioneering Azeri new media artist Orkhan, along with the music director of Scorpios Mykonos Lannka, will present a new work in the Relic series exploring eastern cultural heritage and tapestries through physical data sculptures and paintings (4 - 5 August).

Scorpios Co-Founder and President, Thomas Heyne, believes the new program will resonate with Scorpios' growing community. He says, "Charting new creative territory is what we do at Scorpios and our vision for 'In Resonance' is to create a more multidimensional and fulfilling experience for artists and our community."

WWW.THEHOUSEOFFINEART.COM
WWW.SCORPIOSMYKONOS.COM

Contact:
Emma-Louise O'Neill
emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com

Contact Information
Emma-Louise O'Neill
Comms & Brand Collaborations Director
emmalouise@thehouseoffineart.com
+447515136909

Related Images
https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/c9/4a/e7b35c07524e514a0102cc8bf0ae.jpg
https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/8f/60/739ead37c8e3452e75d8dda6f1ea.jpg
https://cdn.newswire.com/files/x/d1/54/2d951673b3f41f012b279bfef525.jpg


Topic: Press release summary
Source: HOFA Gallery
Sectors: Art, Music & Design
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
GammaStack Launches New Offerings for iGaming Industry  
June 23, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
Refik Anadol Headlines 'In Resonance' at Scorpios Curated by HOFA Gallery  
June 23, 2023 07:00 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Announced as Finalist for Best Sports Licensed Brand at 2023 Licensing International Excellence Awards in Las Vegas  
June 22, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation: New Company for Green Hydrogen Business "Eneco Diamond Hydrogen" Established in Europe   
Thursday, June 22, 2023 6:08:00 PM
FXGT.com Adds MetaTrader 4 to its Trading Platform Offering  
June 22, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) to Formally Introduce Society Pass Loyalty App at Launch Party in Singapore on Wednesday, 28 June 2023  
June 22, 2023 18:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai's "Nouknow" Will Continue to be Utilized for Brain Health Assessment as Part of The FY2023 Dementia Examination Project by Tokyo Bunkyo City  
Thursday, June 22, 2023 4:08:00 PM
Toyota: Post-Purchase Car Evolution Accelerating Efforts to Enhance Car Value  
Thursday, June 22, 2023 3:10:00 PM
Project Cargo Conference Launched in Singapore  
June 22, 2023 13:37 HKT/SGT
Impactful AI Innovations Recognised at World AI Show and Awards  
June 22, 2023 13:17 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
MANUFACTURING IT SUMMIT MUMBAI 2023
23   June
Mumbai, India
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       