Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Lane
Lane's PassFax Product Ushers in a New Era of Simple and Affordable Online Faxing
PassFax boasts a low monthly cost, making the service highly advantageous for both businesses and individuals

San Antonio, TX, June 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Lane, a distinguished provider of innovative faxing solutions, has announced its latest product, PassFax, which promises to transform how businesses and individuals send and receive faxes within its platform. Powered by Lane's flagship product, Passport, PassFax is a versatile and flexible solution that caters to the needs of various individual users and businesses.

With PassFax, users can easily send and receive faxes from any location with an internet connection. The product offers a web user interface, making it easy for users to exchange faxes at a comparatively low cost. This level of convenience eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional fax machines and allows businesses and individuals to save time and money while streamlining their fax communications.

"We've designed PassFax to be an affordable and easy-to-use tool that helps businesses and individuals save time and money while improving overall productivity," states the CEO of Lane, Liz Maya. "We are thrilled to bring this product to an increasingly competitive market to help fax users stay ahead of the curve in our ever-evolving digital age."

PassFax offers basic, business, and enterprise packages to suit both business and individual communication needs. The product comes with customizable options that enable users to tailor it to their unique communications environment. For as low as $9.95 a month, users can enjoy the benefits of reliable and affordable online faxing.

By introducing this new online faxing solution, Lane is making it simpler than ever for businesses and individuals to keep up with their document-sharing needs without compromising affordability, security, or convenience.

About Lane

Lane is recognized globally as a leader in secure messaging communications and fax integration across a wide range of industries. Lane aims to exceed expectations by applying robust and tailored solutions that yield tangible results for their clients. With a strong track record of implementing systems across 50 countries, Lane's team possesses extensive knowledge and experience in developing solutions from the largest financial institutions to healthcare companies, as well as other public and private enterprises. For more information, visit https://laneds.com, call us at +1 (973) 526-2979, or email us at info@lanetelecom.com.

Contact Information
Liz Maya
CEO
lmaya@lanetelecom.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Lane
Sectors: Cloud & Enterprise
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Fujitsu recognized as winner of 2023 Microsoft Japan Healthcare & Life Sciences Partner of the Year Award for its cloud-based platform for healthcare sector  
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 11:30:00 AM
ICDM: Professionalising of Board Leadership and Directorship Key to Catalysing Performance and Excellence in Businesses  
June 28, 2023 10:00 HKT/SGT
The First Information on the 'Player PFP' for the Web3 X Gaming Platform AKIVERSE is Released; Campaign to Win Priority Purchase Rights for PFP  
June 28, 2023 09:00 HKT/SGT
Roles in Hospitality and Travel Soar with 120% Surge in Hiring: foundit Insights Tracker  
June 28, 2023 08:00 HKT/SGT
DENSO to Begin SOEC Demonstration at Hirose Plant to Produce and Use Green Hydrogen for Manufacturing  
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 4:14:00 PM
Xuanzhu Biopharm, a subsidiary of Sihuan Pharmaceutical, Its Innovative Drug Anaprozole Sodium Enteric-coated Tablets Obtains Drug Registration Approval From NMPA  
June 27, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
DC Healthcare to Raise RM49.81 Million from IPO  
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 1:00:00 PM
Honda Teams to Compete in 2023 FIM Endurance World Championship "Coca-Cola" Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Road Race 44th Tournament  
Tuesday, June 27, 2023 12:40:00 PM
Ching Lee Holdings realises profit returns from increased construction projects  
June 27, 2023 12:05 HKT/SGT
Asian Video Industry is Set for Greater Growth as Opportunities Abound Beyond Traditional TV  
June 27, 2023 10:36 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       