Thursday, 29 June 2023, 00:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Eviosys A Breakthrough in Metal Packaging: Eviosys Launches 'Ecopeel', a Revolutionary New Dual Product of Can and Peelable End Eviosys has launched an industry-first, a food can with a sleek peelable foil directly sealed on the body of the can. Set to revolutionise the packaging industry and drive further adoption of metal packaging, Ecopeel(TM) will reduce the carbon footprint of canned food items by up to 20%. Ecopeel will help businesses achieve their sustainability objectives, driving the move away from plastic, and enhancing inclusivity, convenience, and branding opportunities for customers and end users.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, June 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - International packaging giant Eviosys has revealed its latest innovation, Ecopeel. 200 years of expertise and innovation has produced an industry first: a processable food can with a sleek, peelable foil directly sealed on the can body.



Ecopeel has been designed with sustainability, convenience and inclusivity at its core. By replacing the traditional ring-pull with foil, Ecopeel is lighter and offers a 20% carbon reduction per can.



Ecopeel's unique 45 sealing surface reduces the force necessary for opening, and the smooth body and 100% aperture capability reduces food waste. This supports Eviosys' mission to make switching to metal accessible to all, building on the success of their other industry-leading products such as Orbit(TM).



Ecopeel reduces complexity for customers as cans are delivered with the foil already sealed, simply requiring brands to fill and seam the can. This makes the filling process 5x faster, as well as cleaner and safer, reducing spoilage and energy usage. It also offers greater customisation options with printing onto the can, so products stand out on the shelf.



Working in collaboration with longstanding customers, such as Jealsa and Friscos, Eviosys is also in discussions with other customers across Europe for the rollout of Ecopeel and expand the range to other sectors including pate, pet food, and olives.



Tomas Lopez, CEO at Eviosys, said: "At our core, we are committed to transforming the packaging sector through innovation to enable a truly circular economy. With Ecopeel we can offer our customers this transformed packaging experience, strengthening their sustainability and inclusivity credentials, expediting their internal processes and enhancing their brand visibility."



Jesus Alsonso, CEO at Jealsa, said: "It is very important to us to work with partners who are innovators and can offer us more sustainable choices throughout our supply chain - including our packaging. Ecopeel sets a new standard for inclusive, accessible, sustainable, and innovative food packaging, and allows consumers to enjoy all of our high-quality products with ease."



Notes to Editors



Eviosys is a leading global supplier of metal packaging, producing food cans and ends, aerosol cans, metal closures and promotional packaging to preserve the products of hundreds of consumer brands.



Eviosys has the largest manufacturing footprint in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with 7,000 employees in 44 manufacturing facilities across 17 countries in the region. In 2022, it generated EUR 2.7 billion in revenue. Eviosys is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP. www.eviosys.com



Contact Information

Maisie Jenyon

PR Manager

eviosysuk@grayling.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Eviosys

Sectors: Metals & Mining, Print & Package

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

