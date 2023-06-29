Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Source: VCI Global Limited
VCI Global Further Expands Its Tech Consulting Footprint Into AI and Big Data

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) ("VCI Global" or "the Company"), a multi-disciplinary consulting group focusing on business and technology, has recently announced an expansion of its tech consulting business into artificial intelligence ("AI"), after proposing to acquire a 51% in Cogia GmbH, a Germany-based company that offers AI-based, fully privacy-compliant solutions within communications, cybersecurity, Big Data Analytics, and web monitoring.

"We at VCI Global feel that AI is the way of the future. This proposed acquisition will further entrench VCI Global's footprint on global AI-related industries and services with the offering of unprecedented AI-enhanced technologies and consultancy services. We also considered Cogia as an ideal partner given the exceptional business opportunities and synergies, fuelled by our common visions. The strong positive feedback from capital markets merely endorse our decision to expedite this partnership now through a merger. This merger represents a pivotal moment, propelling us to greater heights," stated Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

The Company had just recently announced a distribution agreement with Cogia GmbH for its AI-based communication application called "Socializer Messenger." The app provides a complete suite of communication services that are further upgraded by military-grade privacy, security, business, and administration features. This allows "Socializer Messenger" users access to an all-in-one communication app that features full encryption and privacy protection.

"We are excited to leverage on VCI Global's expertise and extensive network to establish a strong presence, and provide tailored AI and secure communication solutions to meet the evolving needs of the Southeast Asian markets," noted Pascal Lauria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cogia GmbH.

For more information about the company's products, latest news, and ongoing initiatives, visit https://v-capital.co and https://spotlightgrowth.com/introducing-vci-global-nasdaq-vcig-a-journey-from-capital-markets-to-technology-consultancy

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the US.

About Spotlight Growth

SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, venture capital, private equity, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small-cap companies. Follow us on social media: Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Reddit; and YouTube.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by Spotlight Growth (SG), an IR advisor to small and micro-cap companies. SG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer or investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. SG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client's securities. See https://spotlightgrowth.com/disclosures for more information.

Matt Rego
info@spotlightgrowth.com


Topic: Press release summary
Source: VCI Global Limited

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

 News Alerts
