Source: CytoMed Therapeutics Limited CytoMed Therapeutics Collaborates With The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to Advance Its Unique CAR-T Technology

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) ("CytoMed" or "the Company"), a Singapore biopharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its licensed proprietary tech to create novel allogeneic cell-based immunotherapies for treating a range of cancers, recently announced entering into a research collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.



"Interest in the potential of our allogeneic immunotherapy platform to provide additional treatment options has been strong," said Dr. Tan Wee Kiat, Chief Operating Officer at CytoMed, "and international collaborations, like the current collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, are a key part of our strategy to maximize our impact."



The research collaboration will focus on using gamma-delta T-cells to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and breast cancer. AML happens to be the most common form of acute leukemia in adults, which can rapidly worsen if left untreated. Despite its prevalence, there remains a lack of current treatment options available for the disease.



Similarly, breast cancer rates continue to rise globally. Aggressive forms of the cancer, like triple-negative breast cancer, can leave patients with fewer treatment options.



The goal of the two-year CytoMed-MD Anderson Cancer Center collaboration is to develop new treatments for these AML and breast cancer patients at an affordable price point. Led by Dr. Venkata Lokesh Battula, associate professor of Leukemia at MD Anderson, the research teams will evaluate CytoMed's allogenic gamma-delta T-cells on various subtypes of AML and breast cancer in vitro and in vivo.



CytoMed's research agreement comes just months after the company received approval from Singapore's Health Science Authority in January 2023 to launch a first-in-human Phase I clinical trial, which will test its allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell candidate (CTM-N2D) against several types of blood and solid tumor cancers such as multiple myeloma, colorectal, lung, liver, ovarian and lymphoma.



About CytoMed Therapeutics Limited



Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's national research and development agency in the public sector. CytoMed is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T in treating hematological malignancies as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into the treatment of solid tumors. For more information about CytoMed, please visit www.cytomed.sg.



