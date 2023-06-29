Thursday, 29 June 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Asure Software, Inc Asure Officially Joins the Russell 3000 Index in June 2023

AUSTIN, TX, June 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) ("Asure" or "the Company"), a provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions and services, was recently added to the FTSE Russell's 2023 reconstitution of the Russell 3000 Index, according to documents on the index provider's website.



Pat Goepel, CEO and Chairman of Asure Software remarked on this notable achievement, stating: "Our inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index further validates our strategy. Investors are seeing the impact from our investments in technology, Sales, and Marketing, and AsureMarketplace and their confidence shows up in our market capitalization. It's an exciting time to be at Asure."



The Russell indices are a widely utilized benchmark for investment managers and institutional investors. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indices.



In May 2023, Asure announced it had been selected to the preliminary list of additions to the Russell 3000 Index reconstitution. The formal inclusion was made after the U.S. markets closed on Friday, June 23, 2023.



For more information about the company's services, latest news, and ongoing initiatives, visit https://www.asuresoftware.com and https://spotlightgrowth.com/asure-softwares-nasdaq-asur-inclusion-in-the-russell-3000-index-a-landmark-achievement



About Asure Software



Asure Software (NASDAQ: ASUR) provides cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions that assist organizations of all sizes in streamlining their HCM processes. Asure's suite of HCM solutions includes HR, payroll, time and attendance, benefits administration, and talent management. The company's approach to HR compliance services incorporates AI technology to enhance scalability and efficiency while prioritizing client interactions. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com.



About Spotlight Growth



SpotlightGrowth.com is a digital hub for micro-caps, small-caps, venture capital, private equity, crowdfunding, cryptocurrency, and other emerging growth investors. SpotlightGrowth.com serves as our media subsidiary and provides insights on small-cap companies. Follow us on social media: Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; Reddit; and YouTube.



Disclaimer



This communication was produced by Spotlight Growth (SG), an IR advisor to small and micro-cap companies. SG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer or investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. SG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client's securities. See https://spotlightgrowth.com/disclosures for more information.



Matt Rego

info@spotlightgrowth.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Asure Software, Inc



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

