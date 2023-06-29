Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 12:41 HKT/SGT
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Toyota: Sales, Production, and Export Results for May 2023

Toyota City, Japan, June 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

Highlights:

Sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a recovery from the impact of semiconductor shortages, in addition to a rebound from the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages in the previous year.

Global and overseas production both reached record highs as a result of increased production capacity in each region in response to solid demand.

We will continue to carefully monitor the parts supply situation and make every effort to deliver as many vehicles as possible to our customers at the earliest date.

For the full report, visit https://global.toyota/en/company/profile/production-sales-figures/202305.html.


Topic: Press release summary
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

 News Alerts
