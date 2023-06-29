Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Thursday, 29 June 2023, 20:32 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: New Media Lab Limited
New Media Lab Announces Proposed Listing on The Main Board of SEHK
Total Offering of 150 Million New Shares with Offer Price Between HK$0.84 and HK$0.92 Per Share

HONG KONG, June 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - New Media Lab Limited ("New Media Lab" or the "Group", Stock Code: 1284.HK), a renowned digital media flagship group in Hong Kong, today announced the details of its share offer (the "Share Offer") and proposed listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK").

New Media Lab is offering a total of 150 million new shares under the Share Offer, comprising 135 million placing shares for subscription by investors and 15 million shares for subscription by the public in Hong Kong (the "Allocation"), representing 90% and 10% of the total number of the offer shares, respectively. The Allocation of the offer shares is subject to reallocation, whereby part of the placing shares will be re-allocated to the public offer in case of a certain level of over-subscription in the public offering.

Emperor Corporate Finance Limited and Lego Corporate Finance Limited are the Joint Sponsors of the Group's listing. Emperor Corporate Finance Limited and Lego Securities Limited are the Overall Coordinators. Emperor Securities Limited, China Galaxy International Securities (Hong Kong) Co., Limited and Lego Securities Limited are the Joint Coordinators, Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers. BOCOM International Securities Limited, Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited and Soochow Securities International Brokerage Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.

The offer price (the "Offer Price") is expected to range between HK$0.84 and HK$0.92 per share. Assuming an Offer Price of HK$0.88 per share, being the mid-point of the indicative Offer Price range, the net proceeds from the Share Offer (after deducting related costs payable for the Share Offer) are estimated to be approximately HK$95.0 million. The net proceeds will be used for (1) expanding and enhancing product lines, as well as data collection and analytical capabilities; (2) mergers and acquisitions and/or strategic alliances with other media or e-commerce market players; (3) constructing in-house media content management platform; (4) general working capital; and (5) repayment of bank borrowings.

The public offer will open on 30 June 2023 (Friday) and close on 5 July 2023 (Wednesday). The allotment results will be announced on 14 July 2023 (Friday). Dealings in the shares of the Group will commence on the Main Board of SEHK on 17 July 2023 (Monday) under the stock code 1284. Shares will be traded in board lots of 5,000 shares each.

New Media Lab is a digital media flagship group, providing one-stop integrated advertising solutions to brand owners and advertising agencies through a number of digital media platforms. The Group has established its online business since 2011, and currently operates nine media brands, including "Weekend Weekly", "Oriental Sunday", "Economic Digest", "New Monday", "More", "GOtrip", "Sunday Kiss", as well as two brands more recently introduced - "SSwagger" and "Madame Figaro". Each brand has its dedicated content pillars covering dining and local attractions, gourmet and gastronomy, fashion and beauty, travel, entertainment news, kids and parenting, electronic gadgets and gaming, finance and investment, as well as designer and luxury labels.

Mr. Royce Lee, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of New Media Lab, said, "With our strong digital media presence, we have recorded over 7.4 million and over 1.2 million followers on 10 Facebook's fanpages and 9 Instagram's profiles respectively as of 31 December 2022, both of which are third party social media platforms. Besides, for the year ended 31 December 2022, our 9 websites recorded unique visits of over 219 million. Our engaging contents and effective social media strategy have provided an ideal platform for advertisers, thereby propelling our business."

The Group offers a wide spectrum of advertising products and integrated services on different media platforms to advertisers, including display banners, advertorial and reviews, social platforms newsfeeds, creative and production and strategic services such as SEO and segment marketing, formulating comprehensive and tailor-made advertising solutions. The Group possess a diversified and strong audience base, enabling it to reach and attract different types of audience, and in turn generates value for its advertisers.

For the year end 31 December 2022, the Group's total revenue was HK$240.7 million, in which revenue from the digital advertising accounted for 95.2% of the total revenue; adjusted net profit (excluding listing expenses) was HK$43.6 million. According to the Euromonitor Report, the Group ranked second amongst online advertising companies in Hong Kong in terms of revenue, in three consecutive years between 2020 and 2022, fully reflecting its leadership position in the market.

Looking forward, the Group will (1) pursue growth through mergers and acquisitions and/or strategic alliances with other media or e-commerce market players; (2) further expand product lines and client base and explore opportunities in specific industry verticals such as online finance or banking, in order to cater for diversified needs of different advertisers; (3) strive to enhance data collection and analytical capabilities through the development of e-commerce solution platform to increase the varieties and dimensions of the data that the Group can collect; (4) develop and implement a media content management system to enhance the Group's productivity and unleash its potential; and (5) apply AI and machine learning models in the back-end operations of its platforms to strengthen technological infrastructure, and continue to invest in its technological infrastructure and recruit talent.

Mr. Lee concluded, "We have been engaging in the media business in Hong Kong for more than two decades, and have established an extensive customer network through our early entry into the digital marketing business. The increasing number of younger customers and popularisation of digital platforms as well as the pandemic have led to a significant and rapid change in lifestyle and consumption habits; plus the rapid shift of retailers to utilise online platforms to enhance their sales channels, we are optimistic about the outlook of the online advertising industry. After the completion of the Share Offer, we will actively pursue our expansion strategy and optimise our overall capital structure, in order to capture growth opportunities and enhance our market position."

Offering Details
Number of offer shares: 150,000,000 new shares
Number of placing shares: 135,000,000 new shares
Number of public offer shares: 15,000,000 new shares
Offer Price: HK$0.84 to HK$0.92 per share
Market capitalisation*: HK$504,000,000 to HK$552,000,000
Estimated net proceeds**: HK$95,000,000
Stock code: 1284.HK
*Based on the Offer Price of HK$0.84 and HK$0.92 per share, respectively
**Based on the mid-point of the indicative Offer Price range as HK$0.88 per share

Financial Summary
HK$'000(Audited) For the year ended 31 December
2020 2021 2022
Total revenue 211,589 245,199 240,678
Digital advertising revenue 180,252 231,858 229,169
Adjusted net profit * 41,168 42,405 43,556
Adjusted net profit margin * 19.5% 17.3% 18.1%
* Exclude listing expenses

About New Media Lab Limited
New Media Lab is a digital media flagship group, providing one-stop integrated advertising solutions to brand owners and advertising agencies through a number of digital media platforms. The Group currently operates nine media brands, including "Weekend Weekly", "Oriental Sunday", "Economic Digest", "New Monday", "More", "GOtrip", "Sunday Kiss", as well as two brands recently introduced - "SSwagger" and "Madame Figaro". Each brand has its dedicated content pillars covering dining and local attractions, gourmet and gastronomy, fashion and beauty, travel, entertainment news, kids and parenting, electronic gadgets and gaming, finance and investment, as well as designer and luxury labels. For more information, please visit its website: www.NewMediaLab.com.hk.

Investor/ Financial Media Enquiries
Ms. Anna Luk
Group Investor Relations Director
Emperor Group
Tel: +852 2835 6783
Email: annaluk@emperorgroup.com

Ms. Janice Au
Group Investor Relations Manager
Emperor Group
Tel: +852 2835 6799
Email: janiceau@emperorgroup.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: New Media Lab Limited
Sectors: Daily Finance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Regina Miracle Records Revenue of HK$7.88 Billion and Adjusted Net Profit of HK$460 Million for Fiscal 2023, Recommends Total Dividend of HK 10.3 Cents, Distributing No Less than 30% of Net Profit  
June 29, 2023 21:00 HKT/SGT
New Media Lab Announces Proposed Listing on The Main Board of SEHK  
June 29, 2023 20:32 HKT/SGT
Soligenix, Inc. CEO is Featured in an Interview with SmallCaps Daily  
June 29, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
33rd Hong Kong Book Fair opens on 19 July  
June 29, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
China Medical System Included in the First 'Sustainability Yearbook (China)' of S&P Global  
June 29, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Solar Powered Sunscreen: EcoZinc a World First in Sustainable Zinc Oxide Innovation  
June 29, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
NanoViricides Announces that Clinical Trials of Its Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Drug NV-CoV-2 Have Begun  
June 29, 2023 18:45 HKT/SGT
FREED GROUP Expands Global Reach with Key Stakeholder Investment in Gabi Partners  
June 29, 2023 17:57 HKT/SGT
Honda Issues "Honda ESG Data Book 2023"  
Thursday, June 29, 2023 5:43:00 PM
Hitachi Receives Orders for 160 Elevators, Escalators, Moving Sidewalks and Related Systems for the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station Complex  
Thursday, June 29, 2023 5:27:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
5th Refining & Petrochemical Innovation Conference Indonesia 2023
28  -  29   June
JAKARTA, INDONESIA
HR Tech Philippines 2023
29   June
Manila, Philippines
Mastering Clean Hydrogen
3  -  7   July
Virtual
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Vietnam 2023
6   July
Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam
The MarTech Summit Hong Kong
6   July
Hong Kong
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  18   July
Virtual
Retail and E-commerce Summit Asia
12  -  13   July
Manila, Philippines
BYTES 2023 - Big Data Analytics & AI Summit
25  -  26   July
Singapore
2023 CyberSec Indonesia Conference
26  -  27   July
Jakarta, Indonesia
Incorporating Safe Health Design Framework in The Design of Operating Theatres
27   July
Virtual
Mastering Clean Ammonia
2   August
Virtual
Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements
2   August
Virtual
Fintech Revolution Summit – Egypt
2  -  3   August
Cairo, Egypt
World Blockchain Summit
2  -  3   August
Singapore
ESCON 2023
3  -  5   August
Singapore
T4 Banking Philippines
17   August
The Hilton Manila Hotel, Manila, Philippines
SETA and Solar+Storage Asia (SSA)
17  -  18   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)
17  -  19   August
Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
21  -  24   August
Virtual
Mastering Wind Power
22  -  23   August
Virtual
Asia EV Conference
24   August
Bangkok, Thailand
2nd Solar&Energy Storage Future Asia 2023
29   August
Bangkok, Thailand
Solar & Energy Storage Future ASIA 2023
29   August
Bangkok，Thailand
World CyberCon Middle East
30   August
World CyberCon Middle East
Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power
1   September
Virtual
Hospital Management Asia 2023
5  -  6   September
Kuala Lumpur,Malaysia
Renewable Energy Project Finance & Financial Modelling
11   September
Virtual
LNG: Supply, Demand, Pricing and Trading
12   September
Virtual
transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia 2023
13  -  15   September
Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre, Singapore
4th Solar＆Energy Storage Future Spain 2023
14   September
Madrid, Spain
Data Architecture Singapore
19   September
Singapore
Connected Britain
20  -  21   September
London, UK
InsurTech Leaders Summit
20  -  21   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
2023 EV Tech Asia Singapore Conference + Exhibition
21  -  22   September
Singapore
Spikes Asia 2019
25  -  27   September
Singapore
The CXNext Phil Summit 2023
26   September
Manila, Philippines
CTS 2023
26  -  27   September
London, UK
London Climate Technology Show
26  -  27   September
London
HR Tech Festival 2020
29  -  30   September
Suntec, Singapore
Offshore Wind
2   October
Virtual
3rd Annual Modernscapes MENA 2023
3  -  4   October
Dubai, UAE
Asia LegalTech Leaders Summit
4  -  5   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Modern DevOps Melbourne
9   October
Melbourne, Australia
AI Asia Expo - Philippines 2023
10  -  11   October
Manila, Philippines
2nd Solar＆Energy Storage Future Malaysia 2023
11   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Big Data & AI World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cloud Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Cyber Security World
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Data Centre World Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
eCommerce Expo Asia
11  -  12   October
Singapore
Power Purchase Agreement
11  -  19   October
Virtual
The MarTech Summit Bangkok
18  -  19   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Mastering Solar Power
23   October
Virtual
2nd Annual Women Leaders Summit MENA 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
Blockchain Life 2023
24  -  25   October
Dubai
META Cinema Forum
24  -  25   October
Dubai, UAE
The MarTech Summit Roundtable Singapore
25   October
Singapore
3rd Annual Islamic FinTech Leaders Summit
25  -  26   October
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
InfoComm India 2023
25  -  27   October
Mumbai, India
Chief Customer Experience Officer Summit
26   October
Singapore
Chief Transformation Officer Summit Singapore
26   October
Singapore
Agri Food Tech Expo Asia 2023
31  October -  2   November
Singapore
transport logistic Southeast Asia
1  -  3   November
Singapore
Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS)
6  -  9   November
Virtual
The MarTech Summit London
16  -  17   November
London
ASEAN CLEAN ENERGY WEEK 2023
21  -  22   November
Manila, Philippines
Total Telecom Congress
21  -  22   November
The RAI, Amsterdam
ASEAN Ceramics
28  -  30   November
Vietnam
London EV Show 2023
28  -  30   November
London
Hospital @ Home Asia 2023
29  -  30   November
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
29  November -  1   December
Bangkok, Thailand
InfoComm Asia 2024
17  -  19   July
Bangkok, Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       